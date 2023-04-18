Michael Croake Joins FirstService Residential's Leadership Team

Industry Veteran Joins FirstService Residential, the Industry Leader

MURRELLS INLET, S.C., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community association management company in South Carolina, named Michael Croake as vice president, Lifestyle. As an accomplished executive with an extensive background in hospitality, Croake will oversee the company's portfolio of managed communities throughout South Carolina.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the team," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "He brings a unique skill set to the table. His eye for enhancing the client experience, innovating improvements to technology and processes, and driving growth make him the ideal candidate for this role."

Croake has over 25 years of leadership experience in association, property, resort/hotel, and club management. Most recently, he was a general manager responsible for increasing revenue and retention and introducing new technology and a team service culture. He shares a common vision for leadership, motivating teams, and financial acumen.

"I am excited to join the industry leader," said Michael Croake, vice president, Lifestyle, FirstService Residential. "I look forward to contributing to the growth of FirstService Residential's Lifestyle communities by providing leadership, best practices, and resources that can support our associates and clients with exceeding their goals in service excellence and operational efficiency while enhancing the resident experience."

In his role, Croake will oversee and direct Lifestyle communities in the markets, including planning and developing initiatives to align with company policies, culture, and best practices. Initially, he will oversee the Hilton Head/Bluffton markets and ultimately cover the key markets throughout South Carolina. Reporting directly to Brian Pinkham, senior vice president, FirstService Residential, he will also serve as a strategic business partner, working closely with the board members in our portfolio of managed communities.

Lifestyle communities are typically large-scale, amenity-rich communities that can be age-restricted, multi-generational, or High-Rise. Our Lifestyle teams ensure residents enjoy resort-style living with amenities and programming to deliver an elevated lifestyle experience. FirstService Residential offers their associates, board members, and residents exceptional support, resources, best practices, and technology to deliver service excellence.

~ http://www.fsresidential.com ~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,600 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid-, and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

Media Contact

Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, ilene.jablonski@fsresidential.com

SOURCE FirstService Residential