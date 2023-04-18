GAVIN™ Joins The YGS Group Family of Companies

Expands with customized agency services to support continued growth.

YORK, Pa., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAVIN™, an award-winning strategic brand communications agency serving regional, national and international clients in healthcare, financial services, education, government, and manufacturing, is thrilled to announce it recently joined The YGS Group family of companies.

GAVIN has been recognized nationally for excellence in public relations, brand strategy and company growth by Inc. Magazine and PRNews. Headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, The YGS Group brings customized brand solutions for retail, e-comm, marketing automation, tradeshow management and more. YGS clients include Aetna, Consumer Reports, The Hershey Company, People magazine, AdWeek, Investor's Business Daily and many others. Together, the two companies offer unrivaled expertise in all aspects of brand communications and custom marketing solutions.

"After a decade of double-digit growth and market expansion, we are looking ahead to the future needs of our clients in an ever-changing landscape," said Mandy Arnold, GAVIN CEO . "By adding YGS' customized brand solutions to GAVIN's brand strategy, digital and public relations expert offerings, our clients now have the expansive services they seek in a single strategic partner able to serve as a complete agency of record."

GAVIN has offices in both Maryland and Pennsylvania. The agency provides attentive, performance-focused brand communications services to clients across the country who are seeking marketing strategies for complex market challenges. With the addition of GAVIN, YGS now boasts 260 associates to serve clients nationally and globally.

"YGS has been on a strategic growth path over the past several years to become THE complete resource for our clients. The addition of such an accomplished and respected brand communications agency supports our vision for the future of our companies," said Jim Kell, YGS CEO. "With the addition of GAVIN's expert marketing and communications teams, the future holds enormous opportunity for our clients and our teams."

"The synergy between GAVIN and YGS was evident from our first meeting and affirms the opportunities we knew would come with the collaboration between our expert teams to benefit our clients," said Serena Spiezio, GAVIN executive vice president. "Combining GAVIN's boutique-service mindset with YGS' customized solutions and client support is already delivering strategic success for our clients."

About GAVIN™

GAVIN™, a part of The YGS Group, is a nationally recognized, award-winning brand communications agency serving regional, national and international clients in healthcare, financial services, education, government, manufacturing and business-to-business industries. The agency has won numerous prestigious industry awards including being named to Inc. Magazine's influential Inc. 5000 2022 list, winning a PRNews Agency Elite Top 100 award and being honored as one of Central Penn Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania. Headquartered in downtown York, PA, with offices in Baltimore, MD, GAVIN provides expert public relations, crisis communications, brand strategy, media buying, and digital advertising services. For more information, visit www.Evolving-Influence.com.

About The YGS™ GROUP

The YGS Group of companies is made up of expert teams bringing together deep experience and knowledge in the industries and companies it serves, including, Association Solutions, Publisher Solutions, Print Solutions, Caskey, and now GAVIN™, all focused on being leaders in cutting-edge, custom solutions for clients. YGS Association Solutions is truly a Total Solution for associations, offering the ability to extend their teams to provide tangible results with breakthrough communications, non-dues revenue, impactful marketing, distinctive branding, and memorable events. YGS Publisher Solutions is an industry leader in delivering profitable content sales and licensing solutions, accolade and award programs, and reprints. YGS Print Solutions, a founding entity and brand established 70 years ago, provides complete print production services. GAVIN™, a leading brand communications agency has joined The YGS Group of companies, allowing YGS to now provide complete, full-service marketing solutions. Learn more at www.TheYGSGroup.com.

Media Contact

Jay Scott

484-695-3374

jscott@gavinadv.com

SOURCE GAVIN™