Rimini Street to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3, 2023

Rimini Street, Inc. RMNI, a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced it will report earnings after market close on May 3, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast on that date to discuss the first quarter 2023 results and outlook at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street's Investor Relations site via the Rimini Street IR events link and directly via the webcast link. Dial-in participants can access the conference by registering from the dial-in registration link.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. RMNI, a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

© 2023 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. "Rimini Street" is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

