UV-C Radiation is Faster and More Cost Effective Than Disinfectant Wipes for Medical Device Cleaning in Hospitals

A recent study shows that Seal Shield's ElectroClave™ UV-C System sanitizes mobile medical devices in half the time, and at a fraction of the cost, compared to healthcare-grade cleaning wipes.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield, LLC. -- A new white-paper study published by University of Texas PhD, Dr. Norman Horn, reveals that Seal Shield's ElectroClave™ UV-C sanitization system is preferable to healthcare-grade wipes for cleaning mobile devices in hospitals. According to the study, Seal Shield's ElectroClave™ UV-C System sanitizes medical devices in half the time and at a fraction of the cost of standard healthcare-grade cleaning wipes.

The ElectroClave offers a compelling value proposition for healthcare facilities to improve their cleaning protocols

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Research has shown that mobile devices used for patient care are unintentionally becoming transmission vectors of pathogenic organisms to patients, and the CDC strongly recommends regular cleaning and sanitization of these devices. However, traditional methods such as disinfectant wipes are time consuming, costly, and environmentally unfriendly.

According to Dr. Norman Horn, one of the key benefits of the Seal Shield ElectroClave™, is the time savings it offers. Compared to healthcare-grade cleaning wipes, the ElectroClave™ can accomplish equivalent sanitization in half the time. The ElectroClave™ uses UV-C radiation to sanitize devices with a 1-minute cycle compared to the 2-minute dwell time required by standard hospital-grade cleaning wipes.

The study shows that the labor time spent sanitizing devices can be reduced by up to 50%. In a scenario where 1000 mobile devices are sanitized once per day, the Seal Shield's ElectroClave™ can save over $212,916 per year in labor costs alone, assuming a conservative hourly rate of $35 for healthcare workers.

In addition to labor cost savings, the ElectroClave™ offers substantial consumable savings. Disinfectant wipes cost an average of eight cents per wipe, and that expense can add-up quickly in facilities with a large number of devices. The ElectroClave™, on the other hand, costs an average of less than one cent per sanitization cycle, resulting in consumable cost savings of up to 90%. Additionally, the ElectroClave™ has the capability to sanitize multiple devices at once, further reducing the cost per cycle in facilities with a high volume of devices. Moreover, the ElectroClave™ promotes environmental stewardship by reducing waste, compared to disinfectant wipes, which are known to contribute to microplastics in the environment.

"Seal Shield is excited to introduce the ElectroClave™ to the healthcare industry as a breakthrough solution for sanitizing portable electronics while reducing operational expenditures," said Bradley Whitchurch, CEO of Seal Shield. "With its time and cost savings, as well as its environmental sustainability benefits, the ElectroClave™ offers a compelling value proposition for healthcare facilities looking to improve their cleaning protocols."

Seal Shield, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, will be demonstrating the ElectroClave™ UV-C device sanitization system at the HiMSS healthcare tradeshow, booth #2879, in Chicago, IL, April 18-21, 2023. Attendees of the tradeshow can sanitize their portable electronics on ElectroClave systems conveniently positioned throughout Chicago's McCormick Convention Center.

About the ElectroClave

The ElectroClave™ by Seal Shield is the first of its kind, all-in-one solution for UV-C sanitization and mobile device management. The ElectroClave™ offers a smart, simple, and convenient solution for the sanitization of high-touch devices including cell phones, tablets and other devices with hard, non-porous surfaces. The ElectroClave™ uses UV-C LED's for complete sanitization of electronic devices without damage to the devices' surfaces or functionality. The ElectroClaveTM is proven to be 99.9% effective against: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, MRSA and CRE on hard, non-porous surfaces.

About Seal Shield

Seal Shield is the world leader in innovation, development, and manufacturing of industrial and healthcare-grade solutions, including waterproof keyboards and mice, UV-resistant multilayer screen protectors, advanced polymer materials, and UV-C Sanitization Systems for portable devices & equipment. For more information, visit www.sealshield.com.

For more information, contact Alyssa Jappy, Seal Shield Business Manager: 904.800.7312 alyssa.jappy@sealshield.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uv-c-radiation-is-faster-and-more-cost-effective-than-disinfectant-wipes-for-medical-device-cleaning-in-hospitals-301800213.html

SOURCE Seal Shield LLC