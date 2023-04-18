Canadian Securities Exchange Reports March 2023 Performance Figures

- 30 new corporate listings in the first quarter of 2023 -

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for March 2023.

March 2023 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.5 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $399 million;

CSE issuers completed 94 financings that raised an aggregate $184 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from seven new companies, bringing total listed securities to 829 as at March 31, 2023.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange began a new era in March, as the revisions to our listing policies received final approval from Canadian securities regulators," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "These amendments, which enable the creation of a new Senior Tier on the CSE and permit the listing of ETFs and structured products, help us to meet the needs of all of our issuers and create a more level playing field with rival exchanges."

"I am also pleased to note that our listings growth remained strong in the first quarter of 2023 with 30 new corporate listings, including eight IPOs. While nearly all of the IPOs on competing Canadian exchanges this year have been capital pool companies, ETFs and structured products, the CSE remains the IPO destination of choice for emerging corporate issuers."

Final Approval for Updated Listings Policies

On March 30, the CSE was pleased to announce that it received final approval from Canadian securities regulators to materially revise its listing policies (the "Amendments"). The Amendments enable the CSE to launch a Senior Tier for its larger and more advanced issuers, making their securities available to a broader range of investors and stock indices. Among other things, the Amendments also strengthen standards governing mineral exploration companies. The Exchange will work with issuers to manage the changes over the course of the year, beginning in May 2023. The full list of revisions to CSE listing policies can be viewed here.

What's On at the CSE

The CSE team once again participated in the bi-annual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, a top gathering for cannabis business leaders and investors. The latest event, which took place in Miami on April 11-12, featured numerous CSE-listed companies, industry thought leaders, entrepreneurs and celebrities that are making a mark in the cannabis sector. Speakers discussed opportunities, trends, and challenges currently before them in the rapidly-evolving cannabis space.

New Listings in March 2023

Birchtree Investments Ltd. (BRCH)

Dark Star Minerals Inc. (BATT)

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. (EBR)

Caravan Energy Corporation (CNRG)

FendX Technologies Inc. (FNDX)

Powerstone Metals Corp. (PS)

Starlo Ventures Ltd. (SLO)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

