Forcepoint Launches Global Managed Security Service Provider Program for Forcepoint ONE SSE

Managed service offerings based on Forcepoint ONE SSE platform simplifies Zero Trust security, provides a fast ramp to Data-first SASE for partners

MSSPs and distribution partners benefit from flexible consumption of Forcepoint converged, cloud-delivered security solutions on a ‘pay-as-you-go, pay-as-you-grow' subscription model

Global security leader Forcepoint today introduced its best-in-class Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) program for service providers, distribution partners and other resellers.

With managed services based on the Forcepoint ONE Security Service Edge (SSE) platform, Forcepoint partners can simplify Zero Trust security and gain predictable, repeatable revenue streams through cloud-first, hybrid-ready security. Forcepoint ONE also allows partners to quickly differentiate their security offerings with Data-first SASE, integrating SSE with connectivity through FlexEdge Secure SD-WAN solutions. Forcepoint MSSP partners can help enterprises and government agencies turn security into a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, streamlining costs and simplifying regulatory compliance.

"As more and more organizations look to MSSPs for their cybersecurity solutions, the opportunity for partners is absolutely massive with market growth to $53.22B expected in the next several years. And every customer we speak to is on a path to SASE, with many looking to MSSPs for pay-as-you-go solutions that stop threats and data loss while letting users access information and apps securely on any device," said Myles Bray, Chief Revenue Officer at Forcepoint. "Forcepoint ONE allows MSSP partners to fast forward their journey to Data-first SASE through the delivery of security convergence, subscription model and business tools that enable partners to reduce complexity for mutual customers, drive recurring revenue, and quickly scale their service offerings."

"Forcepoint's data-centric focus on security aligns with our vision for proactive protection, detection and remediation," said Raluca Saceanu, CEO of Smarttech247, a Forcepoint partner. "Smarttech247's hosted and managed services centered on Forcepoint ONE SSE cloud-native and Forcepoint enterprise data security solutions allow today's enterprises to manage risk holistically and simplify security operations. This is a game-changer when adversaries are constantly finding new ways to steal confidential data."

As a channel-first company, Forcepoint will help partners quickly incorporate SASE into their services through its MSSP program. Using the Forcepoint management portal, partners can update customer configurations and offer multi-tenant services with a few clicks. Subscriptions with simple billing help providers scale their profitability when end-user licensing needs change. With no significant up-front expenses, partners can offer Forcepoint ONE and Secure SD-WAN solutions quickly over the internet and customers can add more services anytime.

Forcepoint also provides enablement and training support, including channel managers dedicated to building business plans with MSSPs and distribution partners. Additional Forcepoint MSSP benefits to partners include:

Unified Management: the Forcepoint ONE all-in-one console offers a single set of policies for securing remote, hybrid, and office workers.

the Forcepoint ONE all-in-one console offers a single set of policies for securing remote, hybrid, and office workers. Modern : strong Zero Trust data security delivered with a cloud-native SASE architecture.

: strong Zero Trust data security delivered with a cloud-native SASE architecture. Global : available everywhere, with 300+ points of presence for managed devices and agentless support for BYOD.

: available everywhere, with 300+ points of presence for managed devices and agentless support for BYOD. Reliable : 99.99% uptime since 2015.

: 99.99% uptime since 2015. Profitable: cost competitive, higher margin services.

Additional Information

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint simplifies security for global businesses and governments. Forcepoint's all-in-one, truly cloud-native platform makes it easy to adopt Zero Trust and prevent the theft or loss of sensitive data and intellectual property no matter where people are working. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint creates safe, trusted environments for customers and their employees in more than 150 countries. Engage with Forcepoint on www.forcepoint.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Smarttech247

Smarttech247 is a multi-award-winning cybersecurity company that helps organizations reduce their risk. Trusted by global customers, our platform provides threat intelligence with managed detection and response to provide actionable insights, 24/7 threat detection, investigation, and response. Our service is geared towards proactive prevention and we do this by utilizing the latest in cloud, big data analytics and machine learning, along with our industry leading governance, risk and compliance team.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005386/en/