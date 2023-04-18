Stumptown Coffee's Limited Release, Vivid Bloom, Celebrates Spring and All Things in Bloom

Portion of Sales will Support Organizations Protecting Bees and Pollinators

Stumptown Coffee Roasters is celebrating springtime with a limited release coffee, Vivid Bloom, along with fresh floral installations inside its cafes. Starting today, Stumptown's seasonal blend will be available to purchase online and at its cafes until it's sold out.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005440/en/

Vivid Bloom is a blend of exquisite, floral-forward coffees from the Huye district of Rwanda and the Tolima region of Colombia and features notes of rose and orange blossom, followed by baked pear and a melted chocolate finish. Stumptown will donate 1% of every bag sold to support three bee and pollination organizations: Oregon Bee Project, Los Angeles Beekeepers Association, and Island Bee Project in New York City.

Collab with Fresh Cut Flowers Will Have Stumptown Cafes Blooming with Beauty

Stumptown collaborated with Portland-based apparel brand and floral studio Fresh Cut Flowers to design the art featured on Vivid Bloom's packaging. Founder and Creative Director Trey Hales also created a limited capsule collection of high quality, hand-crafted floral-themed apparel, and partnered with Co-Owner and Floral Director Cody Shulund to create captivating floral installations at each of Stumptown's cafes in Portland, New York, and Los Angeles.

The Fresh Cut Flowers collab also includes a public celebration on Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day) at Stumptown's Downtown cafe at 128 SW Third, and extends to various locations around Portland with surprise sidewalk deliveries of fresh flowers via Stumptown's branded yellow van.

"From our coffee producer partners to artists in our communities, we love bringing people together to create things greater than the sum of their parts," says Shauna Alexander, VP of Coffee & Sustainability. "This idea shines through in the Vivid Bloom blend, where two coffees from treasured, long term Direct Trade relationships come together to create exquisite floral characteristics that feel like a celebration of the spring season."

In celebration of its shared commitment to sustainable practices and plant-based diets, Stumptown partnered with Oatly on a signature drink: the Rose Gold Latte, made with a hint of rose water, honey, and Oatly oat milk, which will be served in all of its cafes through the season. Stumptown recently announced that oatmilk is the default non-dairy beverage used in its milk-based drinks and never upcharges for any milk option, plant-based or dairy.

The Vivid Bloom blend is available in a 12-oz bag of whole bean coffee for $23.00 at Stumptown Cafes and online in limited quantities starting today. Online orders can be shipped within the continental US in approximately 3-5 days. Standard shipping rates apply.

ABOUT STUMPTOWN COFFEE ROASTERS

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1999, Stumptown Coffee Roasters is a pioneer of the Third Wave coffee movement and Direct Trade sourcing, and is credited as the creator of the cold brew coffee category. A Certified B Corporation and global brand with cafes in Portland, Los Angeles, New York and Kyoto, Stumptown coffee and cold brew can be found in thousands of grocery stores and wholesale partners across the US. Connect with Stumptown on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005440/en/