Genexa Receives Its First Patent for Agave-Based Medicines

The patent is for a stable pharmaceutical formulation or suspension that has a pharmaceutical active agent, agave and a dilutant.

Genexa, the first and only clean over-the-counter (OTC) medicine company making medicines for the entire family, announced today that the company has been granted a patent for its drinkable agave-based medicines containing acetaminophen, applicable to its best-selling Infants' Pain & Fever and Kids' Pain & Fever products. Genexa makes medicine using the same effective active ingredients as category leaders such as Tylenol®, Benadryl®, Mucinex® and Robitussin®, but differentiates itself from its competitors by refusing to use any artificial inactive ingredients – no artificial sweeteners, dyes, or common allergens. Artificial fillers typically comprise more than half of what is ingested each time traditional medicines are used.

This patent validates Genexa's innovative approach to the OTC medicine market. The company has numerous additional patent applications pending for formulations containing active pharmaceutical ingredients for treating pain, allergy, cold and flu, sleep, and other symptoms, both with and without acetaminophen. The company anticipates receiving additional patents within the coming months.

"We are excited by the acceptance of our first patent and this milestone for a new category—clean medicine," said Genexa Co-Founder and President, Max Spielberg. "We are intent on developing this platform so that one day ‘clean medicine' is the standard for all medicines."

Genexa's products are available at over 60,000 retailers nationwide including Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid, CVS, Whole Foods and Sprouts, as well as online at Genexa.com and Amazon.

All of Genexa's products are manufactured according to FDA guidelines and are Non-GMO Project Verified and gluten-free. Many are certified organic and vegan as well. As a Certified B-Corporation, Genexa is committed to using business as a force for good, meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

