ALLEN MEDIA GROUP SELECTS CADENT TO EXPAND ADDRESSABILITY OF TV INVENTORY

Cadent Aperture Platform Enhances Inventory on

The Weather Channel Streaming TV App and Local Now

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Media Group (AMG) and Cadent, the largest independent platform for advanced TV advertising, today announced its agreement for Cadent to provide audience targeting and measurement capabilities of Cadent Aperture Platform to enhance addressable inventory and boost campaign performance for AMG advertisers.

This partnership will maximize advertisers' reach potential and provide Allen Media Group brands – The Weather Channel Streaming App and Local Now – with Cadent Aperture Platform audience tools and services. AMG will be able to seamlessly activate an audience across multiple AMG properties and will gain TV insights that allow advertisers the ability to drill down into an audience by behavioral attributes--including demo, geo, age, and gender-- for a fully comprehensive view of their audiences.

Using Cadent Aperture Viewer Graph to monetize addressable inventory will increase the value of AMG inventory to buy-side customers for cross-screen campaign activation. Its patented technology, as well as a combination of first and third-party data, to connect multiple connected television (CTV) devices back to viewing households, enables TV advertisers to deduplicate and map any audience segment to television with minimal drop-off and maximum reach, as well as industry-leading resolution and match rates.

"In today's media landscape, CTV is critical to success for advertisers looking for data-driven solutions on premium inventory," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "We're dedicated to leveraging strategic technology partners like Cadent to solve fragmentation in the industry and efficiently reach the right audiences for our advertising partners."

"Cadent is excited to bring our best-in-class solutions to bolster the capabilities and robust reach of Allen Media Group, bridging the gap between the buy-side and sell-side," said Cadent CEO, Nick Troiano. "CTV is an ever-important aspect of converged ad buying. The targeting and measurement we provide to Allen Media Group will improve the advertising experience for buyers and viewers. We look forward to growing our partnership with Allen Media Group."

To learn more about Cadent Aperture Platform, visit https://cadent.tv/platform/ .

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

ABOUT CADENT

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allen-media-group-selects-cadent-to-expand-addressability-of-tv-inventory-301799797.html

SOURCE Cadent