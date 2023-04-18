DEMAND FOR ACCESSORY DWELLING UNITS (ADUs) IS GOLDEN IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA; VILLA HOMES LAUNCHING IN SAN DIEGO

Villa Homes is offering a $10,000 discount to first 10 customers in San Diego County; Model home to open in Mission Valley by Summer 2023

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Villa Homes, America's leading next-generation homebuilding platform, and the largest detached Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) builder in California, is launching operations in "America's Finest City" of San Diego. Villa's entry into the San Diego market is timely as the housing crisis in San Diego continues. Half of the city's housing supply consists of rental units, of which less than 1% are vacant, records show. The lack of housing supply has driven up rents by ~15% compared to last year, according to a study from the Southern California Rental Housing Association.

"Despite headwinds in the broader housing market nationally, demand for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) continues to be extremely strong across California, with some of the most rapid growth in new ADU building happening across Southern California markets," remarks CEO of Villa Homes, Sean Roberts.

Since 2020, Villa has sold 500+ ADUs across the state of California, the largest of any organization in the industry. The company prides itself on being a turn-key, full-service home builder that helps its clients seamlessly navigate the process from beginning to end. Villa helps guide clients through the journey of discovery, feasibility, design, permitting, and construction of their ADU. Our focus at Villa is to build ADUs using modern offsite construction methods which are the most affordable, fastest, and – perhaps most importantly – the most sustainable and environmentally friendly way to build new homes.

Villa offers clients the widest selection of detached ADU options in California, building homes as small as 450 square feet and as large as 1,200 square feet, across a wide variety of floor plans with a high level of options to enable clients to personalize their home.

"The number of ADU permits across California is up more than 20x in recent years on the heels of very important and smart legislative changes that the state has made," said Roberts. "California desperately needs to build millions of units of housing this decade, especially at lower price points that average people can afford to buy or rent."

Villa has completed multiple pilot projects in the greater San Diego area over the last two years and is deeply familiar with the permitting process, the zoning laws and the process it takes to build an ADU in San Diego, enabling a quick timeline for clients to build their dream ADU. San Diego is required by the state to build 171,685 homes within the next 7 years and this demand is not likely to be met at the current rate.

Villa believes ADUs are a critical part of the solution to add homes quickly, especially at attainable price points in locations where people want to live and work. With today's launch in San Diego, Villa is excited to offer a discount of $10,000 to the first 10 customers who sign up to build ADUs in the region. In addition, an ADU model home is in the process of being built in Mission Valley and should be open to the public by Summer 2023.

For more information about Villa's innovative ADU products, please visit http://www.villahomes.com.

