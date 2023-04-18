Overjet Welcomes Bjorn Freeman-Benson as Chief Technology Officer

Seasoned tech executive joins Overjet after leading engineering teams at New Relic, inVisionApp, and Ambassador Labs.

BOSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet, a leading provider of dental AI, announces the appointment of seasoned technology leader Bjorn Freeman-Benson, PhD, as Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Freeman-Benson brings decades of experience leading world-class engineering teams and bringing the best-in-class products to market. As the Senior Vice President at New Relic, he built the team from 3 to more than 300 people within a five-year period, and also helped lead the company through an IPO and beyond. He was then appointed as the CTO at inVisionApp where he helped transform the company's offerings from a prototyping tool to a full stack product design platform. Recently he served as CTO at Ambassador Labs, where he grew the engineering organization by 10x and built a product-led growth company. Earlier in his career, Freeman-Benson held a number of technology leadership and engineering roles at companies like Amazon, the Eclipse Foundation, and other innovative startups. Freeman-Benson holds a Bachelor of Computer Science, a Master's of Computer Science and a Ph.D. of Computer Science from the University of Washington.

"I am thrilled to welcome Bjorn to our executive team," said Wardah Inam, CEO and Co-founder of Overjet. "He has a proven record of building exceptional teams to advance best-in-class technology companies, and the products he helped develop are helping leading companies around the world. More than that, people love working both for him, and with him. Bjorn will help us in ushering in a new chapter of growth and help advance our mission of improving oral health for all."

"Engineers are much happier working in a system where they have a problem to solve and have the authority to solve it, knowing the business context and clarity around goals," said Bjorn Freeman-Benson. "At Overjet, we're changing lives with our AI technology that helps dentists provide better care and helps dental insurers evaluate claims more quickly. It's a rare opportunity to work for such a mission-driven, AI-first company. We are helping improve health care every single day."

Overjet's advanced technology and world-class team are the key drivers of the rapid growth and expansion it has experienced. Dr. Freeman-Benson brings his expertise to further accelerate this growth.

