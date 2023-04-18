Mixed results: business responds to 2023 Canadian federal budget measures
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest survey from The Business Monitor, Canadian executives were asked about specific measures announced with the 2023 Canadian federal budget.
Canadian businesses are polarized on many of the measure announced with the 2023 federal budget.
Key findings in this release:
• Business polarization on budget measures
• Green spending regionally polarizing
• Top and bottom rated measures announced
Business leaders are polarized a number of measures in the 2023 Budget
There is strong polarization on fair number of the budget measures:
• $20 billion on green tech and renewable energy: 43% negative, 41% positive
• Canada Recovery Dividend: 37% negative, 35% positive
• Alternative minimum tax increase: 46% negative, 36% positive
• Tax on share buybacks: 41% negative, 32% positive
• $13 billion expansion of national dental plan: 36% negative, 46% positive
The overall polarization on green tech/renewables spending reveals a strong east-west division.
• West of Ontario majority opposition
• Ontario is evenly split at 42% negative and 42% positive
• East of Ontario majority support
A number of measures are viewed favourably.
The top-rated measures announced with the Canadian federal budget all have majority support from business:
• Reduced merchant fees: 74% positive
• Tax-free home savings accounts: 56% positive
• Increased GST credit for low income families: 52% positive
Employee Ownership Trust also enjoys robust support with a plurality (45%) rating it positively.
The least popular measure by a wide margin is the increase in the Air Travel Security Charge (64% negative).
Discussion
Spending and taxation is a key theme in these findings. Measures that involve little or no new spending/taxation are generally viewed favourably. Those that involve increased taxes or spending result in large levels of opposition.
This reflects the overall assessment we reported last week showing spending as the main issue resulting in a poor overall grade for the budget.
Methodology
This edition of The Business Monitor was conducted from March 31 to April 4 using the Modus Business Panel – Canada’s only purpose-built, 100% probability-based B2B research panel. Because the Panel is built using random probability telephone sampling, it is valid to cite the margin of error for this survey. The survey is based on a representative sample of 600 Canadian managers and executives and has a margin of error of +/- 4.0% at a 95% confidence interval. The survey data are weighted by size and region according to the latest Statistics Canada data to help ensure representativeness for Canadian enterprises.
About Modus Research
Established in 2012, Modus Research is a full-service research agency that provides clients with actionable feedback based on scientifically representative samples. We are Canada’s B2B research experts.
For more information on this release or The Business Monitor please contact:
Charlie Graves
President, Modus Research
cgraves at modusresearch dot com
@ModusResearch
####
Charles Graves
Methodology
This edition of The Business Monitor was conducted from March 31 to April 4 using the Modus Business Panel – Canada’s only purpose-built, 100% probability-based B2B research panel. Because the Panel is built using random probability telephone sampling, it is valid to cite the margin of error for this survey. The survey is based on a representative sample of 600 Canadian managers and executives and has a margin of error of +/- 4.0% at a 95% confidence interval. The survey data are weighted by size and region according to the latest Statistics Canada data to help ensure representativeness for Canadian enterprises.
About Modus Research
Established in 2012, Modus Research is a full-service research agency that provides clients with actionable feedback based on scientifically representative samples. We are Canada’s B2B research experts.
For more information on this release or The Business Monitor please contact:
Charlie Graves
President, Modus Research
cgraves at modusresearch dot com
@ModusResearch
####
Charles Graves
Modus Research Inc.
