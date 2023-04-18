There were 2,593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,320 in the last 365 days.
Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland’s Travel to Japan and Mongolia
Under Secretary Nuland accompanied Secretary Blinken to the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Karuizawa, Japan, April 16-18.
She will then travel on to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to meet with senior Mongolian officials, civil society leaders, and tour a USG-supported cultural heritage project April 19-20.
