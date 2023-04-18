Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Cleverly discussed close U.S.-UK cooperation on a range of global priorities, including support for Ukraine and planning for a robust NATO Summit in Vilnius. They also discussed the success of President Biden’s recent trip to Belfast.