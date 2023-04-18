Submit Release
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $8.1 Million in First Quarter 2023; Reports $0.46 EPS and 6.1 Percent Net Loan Growth

/EIN News/ -- BAYONNE, N.J., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023 were $0.46, compared to $0.69 in the preceding quarter and $0.56 in the first quarter of 2022. Net income and earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023, adjusted for the unrealized losses on equity investments, were $10.4 million and $0.60, respectively.

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 19, 2023 to common shareholders of record on May 5, 2023.

“We posted another quarter of strong loan growth as we continued to onboard new relationships and customers that have become available to us from recent market disruptions. We are acutely aware of the liquidity challenges posed by the macroenvironment and remain very focused on maintaining a strong capital and liquidity position,” stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In a persistently high rate environment, our customers have remained loyal to us and continue to book business with us. Our core deposits grew at an annualized rate of 7.1 percent during the quarter. Like many of our peers, the increasing cost of liquidity has pressured our net interest margin. While we believe that our net interest margin has stabilized, we remain focused on protecting our net interest income, which will benefit from higher-priced loan originations and from the upward repricing of the existing loan book.”

“On January 1, 2023, the Company implemented the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology and the Day One CECL adjustment resulted in a $4.2 million reduction to our Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) which further benefitted our capital (net of taxes). Our asset quality remains strong and the Bank’s loan portfolio continues to perform very well. Our non-accrual to total loans ratio decreased to 0.16 percent at March 31, 2023 from 0.17 percent at December 31, 2022 and 0.38 percent a year ago. Using the CECL methodology, we recorded a loan loss provision of $622,000 during the first quarter of 2023 compared to a credit to the loan loss provision of $500,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022 under the incurred loss methodology,” said Coughlin.

“We remain committed to building a strong franchise despite the current challenges and headwinds facing the banking industry. Our continued ability to hire talent, grow our balance sheet organically, and digitize our products and services will only further enhance the value of our Bank over time. We are well-positioned to come out stronger and more profitable on the other side of the current economic cycle,” said Coughlin.

Executive Summary

  • Total deposits were $2.867 billion at March 31, 2023, up from $2.631 billion at March 31, 2022.
  • Net interest margin was 3.15 percent for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.76 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 3.46 percent for the first quarter of 2022.
    • Total yield on interest-earning assets increased 1 basis point to 4.86 percent for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.85 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased 104 basis points from 3.82 percent for the first quarter of 2022.
    • Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 78 basis points to 2.24 percent for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 1.46 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased 174 basis points from 0.50 percent for the first quarter of 2022.
  • The efficiency ratio for the first quarter was 53.7 percent compared to 51.3 percent in the prior quarter, and 53.0 percent in the first quarter of 2022.
  • The annualized return on average assets ratio for the first quarter was 0.90 percent, compared to 1.46 percent in the prior quarter, and 1.33 percent in the first quarter of 2022.
  • The annualized return on average equity ratio for the first quarter was 11.0 percent, compared to 17.0 percent in the prior quarter, and 14.7 percent in the first quarter of 2022.
  • The provision for loan losses was $622,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a credit for loan losses of $500,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a credit for loan losses of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 571.0 percent at March 31, 2023, compared to 633.6 percent for the prior quarter-end and 368.1 percent at March 31, 2022, as total non-accrual loans decreased to $5.06 million at March 31, 2023, from $5.11 million for the prior quarter and $9.23 million at March 31, 2022.
  • Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 34.9 percent to $3.232 billion at March 31, 2023, up from $2.396 billion at March 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $216.9 million, or 6.1 percent, to $3.763 billion at March 31, 2023, from $3.546 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets was mainly related to increases in total loans and in cash and cash equivalents.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $31.7 million, or 13.8 percent, to $261.1 million at March 31, 2023, from $229.4 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings and in deposits.

Loans receivable, net, increased by $186.5 million, or 6.1 percent, to $3.232 billion at March 31, 2023, from $3.045 billion at December 31, 2022. Total loan increases for the first three months of 2023 included increases of $121.7 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $45.6 million in commercial business loans, $17.6 million in construction loans, and $2.1 million in home equity and consumer loans, partly offset by a decrease of $3.4 million in residential one-to-four family loans. The allowance for credit losses decreased $3.5 million to $28.9 million, or 571.0 percent of non-accruing loans and 0.89 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2023, as compared to an allowance for credit losses of $32.4 million, or 633.6 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.05 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2022.

Total investment securities decreased by $8.0 million, or 7.3 percent, to $101.4 million at March 31, 2023, from $109.4 million at December 31, 2022, representing unrealized losses, calls and maturities, and repayments.

Deposit liabilities increased by $55.6 million, or 2.0 percent, to $2.867 billion at March 31, 2023, from $2.812 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in deposits was primarily driven by an increase of $43.3 million in non-brokered deposits during the first quarter of 2023.

Debt obligations increased by $150.2 million to $570.0 million at March 31, 2023 from $419.8 million at December 31, 2022. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.52 percent at March 31, 2023 and 4.07 percent at December 31, 2022. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of March 31, 2023 was 0.78 years. The fixed interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 5.62 percent at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $6.4 million, or 2.2 percent, to $297.6 million at March 31, 2023, from $291.3 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in retained earnings of $8.0 million, or 7.0 percent, to $123.1 million at March 31, 2023 from $115.1 million at December 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Income Statement Review

Net income was $8.1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $10.0 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decline was primarily driven by higher loan loss provisioning and unrealized losses on equity investments for the first quarter of 2023 as compared with the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest income increased by $2.4 million, or 9.6 percent, to $27.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, from $25.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income resulted from higher interest income which was partially offset by higher interest expense.

Interest income increased by $14.6 million, or 52.8 percent, to $42.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $27.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $583.5 million, or 20.1 percent, to $3.483 billion for the first quarter of 2023 from $2.900 billion for the first quarter of 2022, while the average yield increased 104 basis points to 4.86 percent for the first quarter of 2023 from 3.82 percent for the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the interest income on loans for the first quarter of 2022 also included $147,000 of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments related to a prior acquisition, which added approximately three basis points to the average yield on interest-earning assets.

Interest expense increased by $12.2 million to $14.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 174 basis points to 2.24 percent for the first quarter of 2023 from 0.50 percent for the first quarter of 2022, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $551.7 million to $2.661 billion for the first quarter of 2023 from $2.109 billion for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the average cost of funds resulted primarily from the persistently high interest rate environment.

The net interest margin was 3.15 percent for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.46 percent for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2022 was the result of the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. In a persistently high interest rate environment, management has been proactive in managing both the yield on earning assets and the cost of funds to protect net interest margin and continue to support the growth of net interest income.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company experienced $48,000 in net recoveries compared to $564,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $5.06 million, or 0.16 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2023 as compared to $9.2 million, or 0.38 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $28.9 million, or 0.89 percent of gross loans at March 31, 2023, and $34.0 million, or 1.40 percent of gross loans at March 31, 2022. The provision for loan losses was $622,000 for the first quarter of 2023 compared to a credit for loan losses of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Non-interest income decreased by $1.1 million to a loss of $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2023 from a loss of $600,000 for first quarter of 2022. The decrease in total non-interest income was mainly related to an increase in the realized and unrealized losses on equity securities from $2.7 million to $3.2 million and a decrease in BOLI income of $334,000. The realized and unrealized losses on equity securities are based on market conditions.

Non-interest expense increased by $895,000, or 6.9 percent, to $13.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by the higher salaries and employee benefits and increased spending for advertising and promotions compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in salaries related to normal compensation increases, higher commission expenses from strong loan production, and staff hiring. The higher advertising and promotional spending is intended to continue the strong growth in our business. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the first quarter of 2023 was 298, as compared to 303 for the same period in 2022.

The income tax provision decreased by $911,000 or 22.0 percent, to $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The consolidated effective tax rate was 28.5 percent for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 29.4 percent for the first quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recognized $48,000 in net recoveries, compared to $564,000 for the first quarter of 2022.

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“CECL”), which upon adoption resulted in a Day One adjustment of $4.2 million (reduction to the 12/31/2022 Allowance for Credit Losses and benefit to capital, net of tax effect). The provision for loan losses was $622,000 for the first quarter of 2023 compared to a credit for loan losses of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $5.06 million, or 0.16 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2023, as compared to $9.2 million, or 0.38 percent of gross loans at March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $28.9 million, or 0.89 percent of gross loans at March 31, 2023, and $34.0 million, or 1.40 percent of gross loans at March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 571.0 percent of non-accrual loans at March 31, 2023, and 368.1 percent of non-accrual loans at March 31, 2022.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 27 branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and those identified elsewhere in this release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the inability to close loans in our pipeline; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; supply chain disruptions; any future pandemics and the related adverse local and national economic consequences; civil unrest in the communities that the company serves; customer acceptance of the Bank’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

  Statements of Income - Three Months Ended,    
  March 31,2023 December 31,2022 March 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2023 vs. Dec. 31,2022 Mar. 31, 2023 vs. Mar. 31, 2022
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)    
Loans, including fees $ 38,889   $ 36,173   $ 26,321   7.5 % 47.7 %
Mortgage-backed securities   186     185     159   0.5 % 17.0 %
Other investment securities   1,120     1,177     948   -4.8 % 18.1 %
FHLB stock and other interest earning assets   2,157     1,321     296   63.3 % 628.7 %
Total interest and dividend income   42,352     38,856     27,724   9.0 % 52.8 %
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits:          
Demand and Money Market   3,154     2,410     758   30.9 % 316.1 %
Savings and club   118     118     108   0.0 % 9.3 %
Certificates of deposit   6,453     3,973     980   62.4 % 558.5 %
    9,725     6,501     1,846   49.6 % 426.8 %
Borrowings   5,156     2,174     806   137.2 % 539.7 %
Total interest expense   14,881     8,675     2,652   71.5 % 461.1 %
           
Net interest income   27,471     30,181     25,072   -9.0 % 9.6 %
Provision (credit) for loan losses   622     (500 )   (2,575 ) -224.4 % -124.2 %
           
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   26,849     30,681     27,647   -12.5 % -2.9 %
           
Non-interest income:          
Fees and service charges   1,098     1,138     1,214   -3.5 % -9.6 %
Gain on sales of loans   6     3     65   100.0 % -90.8 %
Realized and unrealized loss on equity investments   (3,227 )   (723 )   (2,685 ) 346.3 % 20.2 %
BOLI income   421     584     755   -27.9 % -44.2 %
Other   38     60     51   -36.7 % -25.5 %
Total non-interest income   (1,664 )   1,062     (600 ) -256.7 % 177.3 %
           
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   7,618     7,626     6,736   -0.1 % 13.1 %
Occupancy and equipment   2,552     2,651     2,695   -3.7 % -5.3 %
Data processing and communications   1,665     1,579     1,465   5.4 % 13.7 %
Professional fees   566     2,169     494   -73.9 % 14.6 %
Director fees   265     261     321   1.5 % -17.4 %
Regulatory assessment fees   536     431     304   24.4 % 76.3 %
Advertising and promotions   278     260     141   6.9 % 97.2 %
Other real estate owned, net   1     4     1   -75.0 % 0.0 %
Other   373     1,056     802   -64.7 % -53.5 %
Total non-interest expense   13,854     16,037     12,959   -13.6 % 6.9 %
           
Income before income tax provision   11,331     15,706     14,088   -27.9 % -19.6 %
Income tax provision   3,225     3,634     4,136   -11.3 % -22.0 %
           
Net Income   8,106     12,072     9,952   -32.9 % -18.5 %
Preferred stock dividends   173     172     276   0.5 % -37.1 %
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 7,933   $ 11,900   $ 9,676   -33.3 % -18.0 %
           
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted          
Basic $ 0.47   $ 0.70   $ 0.57   -33.5 % -17.9 %
Diluted $ 0.46   $ 0.69   $ 0.56   -33.0 % -17.4 %
           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding          
Basic   16,949     16,916     16,980   0.2 % -0.2 %
Diluted   17,208     17,289     17,343   -0.5 % -0.8 %


Statements of Financial Condition March 31,2023 December 31,2022 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 vs. March 31,2022
ASSETS (In thousands, Unaudited)    
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 13,213   $ 11,520   $ 8,448   14.7 % 56.4 %
Interest-earning deposits   247,862     217,839     388,205   13.8 % -36.2 %
Total cash and cash equivalents   261,075     229,359     396,653   13.8 % -34.2 %
           
Interest-earning time deposits   735     735     735   -   -  
Debt securities available for sale   86,988     91,715     86,307   -5.2 % 0.8 %
Equity investments   14,458     17,686     21,269   -18.3 % -32.0 %
Loans held for sale   -     658     325   -100.0 % -100.0 %
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses          
of $28,882, $32,373 and $33,980, respectively   3,231,864     3,045,331     2,395,930   6.13 % 34.89 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost   26,875     20,113     6,128   33.6 % 338.6 %
Premises and equipment, net   10,106     10,508     11,646   -3.8 % -13.2 %
Accrued interest receivable   14,717     13,455     9,593   9.4 % 53.4 %
Other real estate owned   75     75     75   -   -  
Deferred income taxes   15,178     16,462     13,016   -7.8 % 16.6 %
Goodwill and other intangibles   5,359     5,382     5,417   -0.4 % -1.1 %
Operating lease right-of-use asset   15,111     13,520     11,883   11.8 % 27.2 %
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")   72,077     71,656     73,240   0.6 % -1.6 %
Other assets   8,438     9,538     8,093   -11.5 % 4.3 %
Total Assets $ 3,763,056   $ 3,546,193   $ 3,040,310   6.1 % 23.8 %
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
LIABILITIES          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 604,935   $ 613,910   $ 621,402   -1.5 % -2.6 %
Interest bearing deposits   2,262,274     2,197,697     2,009,773   2.9 % 12.6 %
Total deposits   2,867,209     2,811,607     2,631,175   2.0 % 9.0 %
FHLB advances   532,399     382,261     71,848   39.3 % 641.0 %
Subordinated debentures   37,566     37,508     37,333   0.2 % 0.6 %
Operating lease liability   15,436     13,859     12,180   11.4 % 26.7 %
Other liabilities   12,828     9,704     11,615   32.2 % 10.4 %
Total Liabilities   3,465,438     3,254,939     2,764,151   6.5 % 25.4 %
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized   -     -     -      
Additional paid-in capital preferred stock   21,003     21,003     26,213   -   -19.9 %
Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized   -     -     -      
Additional paid-in capital common stock   197,197     196,164     194,222   0.5 % 1.5 %
Retained earnings   123,121     115,109     88,132   7.0 % 39.7 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (6,613 )   (6,491 )   (1,275 ) 1.9 % 418.7 %
Treasury stock, at cost   (37,090 )   (34,531 )   (31,133 ) 7.4 % 19.1 %
Total Stockholders' Equity   297,618     291,254     276,159   2.2 % 7.8 %
           
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,763,056   $ 3,546,193   $ 3,040,310   6.1 % 23.8 %
           
Outstanding common shares   16,884     16,931     16,985      


  Average Balances and Rates -Three Months Ended March 31,
    2023       2022  
  Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)   Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 3,165,678   $ 38,889 4.91 %   $ 2,343,845   $ 26,321 4.49 %
Investment Securities   108,869     1,306 4.80 %     108,960     1,107 4.06 %
FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   208,842     2,157 4.13 %     447,080     296 0.26 %
Total Interest-earning assets   3,483,390     42,352 4.86 %     2,899,885     27,724 3.82 %
Non-interest-earning assets   116,769           102,118      
Total assets $ 3,600,159         $ 3,002,003      
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 713,788   $ 1,789 1.00 %   $ 706,067   $ 398 0.23 %
Money market accounts   314,427     1,365 1.74 %     345,564     360 0.42 %
Savings accounts   322,760     118 0.15 %     336,575     108 0.13 %
Certificates of Deposit   848,447     6,453 3.04 %     611,813     980 0.64 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,199,422     9,725 1.77 %     2,000,019     1,846 0.37 %
Borrowed funds   461,415     5,156 4.47 %     109,105     806 2.95 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,660,837     14,881 2.24 %     2,109,124     2,652 0.50 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   645,883           621,575      
Total liabilities   3,306,720           2,730,699      
Stockholders' equity   293,439           271,305      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,600,159         $ 3,002,003      
Net interest income   $ 27,471       $ 25,072  
Net interest rate spread(1)     2.63 %       3.32 %
Net interest margin(2)     3.15 %       3.46 %
               
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Annualized.
(4) Excludes allowance for credit losses.
(5) Includes non-accrual loans which are immaterial to the yield.


  Financial Condition data by quarter
  Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
           
  (In thousands, except book values)
Total assets $ 3,763,056   $ 3,546,193   $ 3,265,612   $ 3,072,771   $ 3,040,310  
Cash and cash equivalents   261,075     229,359     221,024     206,172     396,653  
Securities   101,446     109,401     111,159     105,717     107,576  
Loans receivable, net   3,231,864     3,045,331     2,787,015     2,620,630     2,395,930  
Deposits   2,867,209     2,811,607     2,712,946     2,655,030     2,631,175  
Borrowings   569,965     419,769     249,573     124,377     109,181  
Stockholders’ equity   297,618     291,254     282,682     271,637     276,159  
Book value per common share1 $ 16.38   $ 15.96   $ 15.42   $ 15.04   $ 14.72  
Tangible book value per common share2 $ 16.07   $ 15.65   $ 15.11   $ 14.73   $ 14.41  
           
  Operating data by quarter
  Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
  (In thousands, except for per share amounts)
Net interest income $ 27,471   $ 30,181   $ 30,951   $ 27,741   $ 25,072  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   622     (500 )   -     -     (2,575 )
Non-interest income   -1,664     1,062     1,446     (313 )   (600 )
Non-interest expense   13,854     16,037     13,453     13,056     12,959  
Income tax expense   3,225     3,634     5,552     4,209     4,136  
Net income $ 8,106   $ 12,072   $ 13,392   $ 10,163   $ 9,952  
Net income per diluted share $ 0.46   $ 0.69   $ 0.76   $ 0.58   $ 0.56  
Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16  
           
  Financial Ratios(3)
  Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
Return on average assets   0.90 %   1.46 %   1.74 %   1.32 %   1.33 %
Return on average stockholder’s equity   11.05 %   16.99 %   19.42 %   15.00 %   14.67 %
Net interest margin   3.15 %   3.76 %   4.18 %   3.74 %   3.46 %
Stockholder’s equity to total assets   7.91 %   8.21 %   8.66 %   8.84 %   9.08 %
Efficiency Ratio4   53.68 %   51.33 %   41.53 %   47.60 %   52.95 %
           
  Asset Quality Ratios
  Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)
Non-Accrual Loans $ 5,058   $ 5,109   $ 8,505   $ 9,201   $ 9,232  
Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans   0.16 %   0.17 %   0.30 %   0.35 %   0.38 %
ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans   571.0 %   633.6 %   390.3 %   370.7 %   368.1 %
Individually Evaluated Loans   17,585     28,272     40,524     42,411     40,955  
Classified Loans   17,585     17,816     30,180     31,426     29,850  
           
(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, by shares outstanding.
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’
common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”
(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income
and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”


  Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter
  Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
  (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 246,683   $ 250,123   $ 242,238   $ 235,883   $ 233,251  
Commercial and multi-family   2,466,932     2,345,229     2,164,320     2,030,597     1,804,815  
Construction   162,553     144,931     153,103     155,070     141,082  
Commercial business   327,598     282,007     205,661     181,868     198,216  
Home equity   58,822     56,888     56,064     51,808     52,279  
Consumer   3,383     3,240     2,545     2,656     2,726  
  $ 3,265,971   $ 3,082,418   $ 2,823,931   $ 2,657,882   $ 2,432,369  
Less:          
Deferred loan fees, net   (5,225 )   (4,714 )   (3,721 )   (3,139 )   (2,459 )
Allowance for credit loss   (28,882 )   (32,373 )   (33,195 )   (34,113 )   (33,980 )
           
Total loans, net $ 3,231,864   $ 3,045,331   $ 2,787,015   $ 2,620,630   $ 2,395,930  
           
  Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter
  Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
  (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 237   $ 243   $ 263   $ 267   $ 278  
Commercial and multi-family   340     346     757     757     757  
Construction   3,217     3,180     3,180     3,043     2,954  
Commercial business   1,264     1,340     4,305     5,104     5,243  
Home equity   -     -     -     30     -  
Total: $ 5,058   $ 5,109   $ 8,505   $ 9,201   $ 9,232  
           
  Distribution of Deposits by quarter
  Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
  (In thousands)
Demand:          
Non-Interest Bearing $ 604,934   $ 613,909   $ 610,425   $ 595,167   $ 621,403  
Interest Bearing   686,577     757,615     726,012     810,535     724,020  
Money Market   361,558     305,556     370,353     360,356     354,302  
Sub-total: $ 1,653,069   $ 1,677,080   $ 1,706,790   $ 1,766,058   $ 1,699,725  
Savings and Club   319,131     329,753     338,864     347,279     341,529  
Certificates of Deposit   895,009     804,774     667,291     541,693     589,921  
Total Deposits: $ 2,867,209   $ 2,811,607   $ 2,712,945   $ 2,655,030   $ 2,631,175  


  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter
           
  Tangible Book Value per Share
  Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total Stockholders' Equity $ 297,618   $ 291,254   $ 282,682   $ 271,637   $ 276,159  
Less: goodwill   5,252     5,252     5,252     5,252     5,252  
Less: preferred stock   21,003     21,003     21,003     16,563     26,213  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity   271,363     264,999     256,427     249,822     244,694  
Shares common shares outstanding   16,884     16,931     16,974     16,960     16,984  
Book value per common share $ 16.38   $ 15.96   $ 15.42   $ 15.04   $ 14.72  
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.07   $ 15.65   $ 15.11   $ 14.73   $ 14.41  
           
  Efficiency Ratios
  Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)
Net interest income $ 27,471   $ 30,181   $ 30,951   $ 27,741   $ 25,072  
Non-interest income   -1,664     1,062     1,446     -313     -600  
Total income   25,807     31,243     32,397     27,428     24,472  
Non-interest expense   13,854     16,037     13,453     13,056     12,959  
Efficiency Ratio   53.68 %   51.33 %   41.53 %   47.60 %   52.95 %
           

Contact:
Thomas Coughlin,
President & CEO
Jawad Chaudhry, CFO
(201) 823-0700


Primary Logo

