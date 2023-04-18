Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market Size is projected to reach USD 205.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%: Zion Market Research

There were 2,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,319 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market By Type (Split System And Window Air Conditioning System), By Application (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, And Industrial Buildings), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 98.4 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 8.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 205.1 billion by 2030.”
The report analyses the ductless heating & cooling systems market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global market.
Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market Overview:
A variable speed inverter compressor's expertise allows ductless systems to efficiently heat and cool every space in which they are installed. Other names for efficient ventilation and heating systems known as ductless systems are heat pumps and tiny split units. These gadgets are reliable, economical, and economical in terms of energy use. Ductless heating and cooling systems move heat from the outside to the inside of a building as reciprocal heat pumps. This air is expanded or compressed using a refrigerant.
The cycle used by split systems, which is comparable to an all-purpose refrigerator cycle, is called a refrigerant haze compression cycle. To draw heat from the outside air and circulate colder air inside the space, they employ a refrigerant (cooling) cycle. An illustration of this conflict is the heating cycle.
Competitive Players:
The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global ductless heating & cooling systems market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.
Some of the main players in the global ductless heating & cooling systems market include;
Market Dynamics:
Growth Drivers
The growing number of smart homes is expected to have a significant impact on the market for ductless heating and cooling systems. Smart homes give homeowners more control over their energy use by automating functions like temperature management, light on/off, window treatment opening and shutting, and weather-based watering changes. These facilities ensure energy efficiency and reduced water and electricity expenses. For instance, according to a poll conducted by the Lithuanian software development company Oberlo, about 57.4 million US households used smart home technology in 2022, up 6.7% from the 53.8 million households that did so in 2021. Therefore, the growing number of smart houses will be what drives the demand for ductless heating and cooling systems.
Restraints
Due to a rise in air conditioner sales, more air pollutants will be produced while the appliances are in use. The gases hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) that are released by air conditioners contribute to global warming. It is critical to develop heat-conveying devices that are both energy-efficient and have a low environmental impact because to the rising demand for ductless heating and cooling systems, as well as freezers. When compared to air conditioners that use R-22 as the refrigerant, R-32 can cut energy use by 10%. As a result, it is anticipated that the cost of ductless systems will generally increase, and the development of environmentally friendly refrigerators will put pressure on ductless system producers.
Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global ductless heating & cooling systems industry is segmented based on the type, application, and region.
The split system and window air conditioning system segments of the worldwide market are based on type. Over the course of the projected period, the split system segment is anticipated to rule the market. The split system is the most common type of portable HVAC system. By enabling the operator to adjust the temperature of particular zones as needed, the split system affords the user operational flexibility and cost savings. These benefits of split systems contribute to the growth of the ductless heating and cooling market globally. The main advantage of the split system is how quiet it is. To reduce indoor noise, the split design keeps the fan and compressor in the outdoor unit.
The market is divided into residential buildings, commercial buildings, and industrial buildings based on the application. During the projected period, the residential buildings category is anticipated to hold the greatest market share. Residential buildings are increasingly using ductless heating and cooling systems, consumer demand for energy-efficient products is rising, and developing nations like APAC and others are becoming more aware of the need for energy conservation, all of which contribute to the rise. The market for ductless heating and cooling systems for residential usage is expected to expand as governments spend more money on the construction of residential areas.
Browse Complete Report Here | Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030
Regional Analysis:
During the projected period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the global market for ductless heating and cooling systems. Rapid industrialization and the expanding construction sector, particularly in nations like China and India, are credited with the region's progress. By way of illustration, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reports that India expects to invest USD 1.4 trillion in infrastructure over the course of the next five years through its "National Infrastructure Pipeline." Inflows of FDI were USD 81.72 billion in FY21, with 13% of the amount coming from infrastructure-related enterprises. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna plan has sanctioned 122.69 lakh dwellings, prepared the groundwork for 103.01 lakh homes, and finished 62.21 lakh residences as of August 22, 2022. As a result, market growth is anticipated to be fueled by the region's expanding construction sector.
North America contributed the largest share of the revenue. Due to its highly developed value chain, the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings, and the rise of ductless heat pumps over the projection period, the region is expanding. As a result of altering lifestyles, shifting climatic circumstances, and the quickening expansion of the household sector, the market demand for ductless heating and cooling systems has expanded dramatically over the past few years. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, space heating and cooling account for more than half of all energy use in homes.
Report Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Report Details
|Report Name
|Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market Research Report
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 98.4 Billion
|Market Forecast in 2030
|USD 205.1 Billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 8.5%
|Number of Pages
|195
|Key Companies Covered
|Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics South, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Carrier, Trane Technologies plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nortek Air Management, Samsung Electronics, FUJITSU, GREE, Hitachi, MiUea, Panasonic, Haier Smart Home, Whirlpool, Electrolux, Lennox among others.
|Segments Covered
|By Type, Application, and Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (MEA)
|Base Year
|2022
|Historical Year
|2016 to 2020
|Forecast Year
|2023 - 2030
|Customization Scope
|Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
Recent Industry Developments:
The global ductless heating & cooling systems market is segmented as follows:
By Type
By Application
By Region
