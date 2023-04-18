With 7.5% CAGR, Global Food Processing Blades Market Size to Surpass USD 1.8 Billion by 2030 | Food Processing Blades Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

There were 2,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,308 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Food Processing Blades Market By Product (Straight, Curved, And Circular), By Application (Grinding, Slicing, Dicing, Skinning, Peeling, And Cutting/Portioning), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Food Processing Blades Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1.8 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”
What are Food Processing Blades? How big is the Food Processing Blades Industry?
Food Processing Blades Market Overview:
A food processor is a kitchen tool that makes it quick and simple to carry out time-consuming food preparation tasks including slicing, grinding, chopping, and others. The vital components of the apparatus that aid in converting raw ingredients into food items through chemical and physical processes are food processor blades. There are many different types of food processors, including slicers, roasters, separators, homogenizers, grinders, fryers, ovens, feeders, chillers, mixers, and dryers.
The beverage business, industrial bakeries, the seafood industry, the dairy industry, and poultry farms are just a few of the industries that use food processing blades. They also are used in the preparation of nuts, milk, fruit, and chocolate. The several automation control operating systems that a food processor offers include drying, freezing, pasteurization, evaporation, cooking, and heating. These blades require delicate handling and effective pressure and temperature control.
Market Dynamics:
Growth Drivers
In recent decades, the use of processed foods has increased significantly worldwide. The growing world population is a major factor in this increase. The Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations predicts that by 2050, there will be 9.7 billion people on the planet, up from the 7.3 billion people who called it home in 2015. As a result, compared to consumers in rural areas, urban consumers have access to a far wider choice of food options. The affordability of processed food items is significantly impacted by the trend towards urbanisation, which also significantly contributes to improving living standards and incomes. Consequently, this is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global market for food processing blades during the anticipated year.
Restraints
Given that these blades are made of stainless steel, volatility in the price of raw materials is anticipated to restrain market growth throughout the projection period. As an illustration, SteelMint reports that the wholesale price of 2.5-8 mm HRC was Rs 55,250 per tonne as of January 1, 2021; the price rise that took effect on January 5 increased the wholesale price to Rs 58,000 per tonne.
Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Report Details
|Report Name
|Food Processing Blades Market Research Report
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 1.0 Billion
|Market Forecast in 2030
|USD 1.8 Billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 7.5%
|Number of Pages
|212
|Key Companies Covered
|Hyde Industrial Blade Solutions, Baucor, York Saw & Knife Co, Inc., Cadence, Inc., Apex Shears Private Limited, Apex Knives Private Limited, ALCON TOOL COMPANY, M.R. Machine Knives Ltd., TGW, AccuTec, Inc., THE ORGANIC COMPANY, Jewel Blade, Dakin-Flathers Ltd, RAZOR BLADE CO., Florida Knife Company, Mercier, Crescent, SIMMONS KNIFE & SAW and Arizona Bag Company LLC among others.
|Segments Covered
|By Product, By Application, And By Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (MEA)
|Base Year
|2022
|Historical Year
|2016 to 2020
|Forecast Year
|2023 - 2030
|Customization Scope
|Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
Food Processing Blades Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global food processing blades industry is segmented based on product, application, and region.
The world market is divided into straight, curved, and circular segments based on the product. Over the course of the projected period, the circular blade segment is anticipated to rule the market. The development of the market sector is attributable to increasing the productivity of the workflow and optimizing the production process. Circular blades have a variety of designs for the processing sector, including beveled edges, smooth edges, notches, teeth, semi-circles, festoons, and involutes. driving the segment's growth over the course of the forecast.
Based on the application, the market is divided into grinding, slicing, dicing, skinning, peeling, and cutting/portioning categories. Due to its effectiveness in reducing the food's particle size, the grinding segment is anticipated to hold the most significant market share during the projection period. In the grinding device, which is preceded by a rotating blade, meat, fruits, vegetables, and other things are pushed through a grinding plate. Additionally, the cutting/portioning application sector is predicted to gain traction over the forecast period due to its effectiveness and widespread acceptance in hotels, restaurants, frozen food providers, and other places.
The global food processing blades market is segmented as follows:
By Product
By Application
Browse Full Report Here | Food Processing Blades Market By Product (Straight, Curved, And Circular), By Application (Grinding, Slicing, Dicing, Skinning, Peeling, And Cutting/Portioning), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global food processing blades market include -
Key Insights from Primary Research:
Key questions answered in this report:
Key Offerings:
Regional Analysis:
Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global food processing blade market. The F&B industry is growing due to urbanization, a big base population, increased health consciousness, rising disposable income, and rising demand for processed food goods in India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand. The India Brand Equity Foundation calls the food processing sector a rising industry.
India exports processed fruits, juices, pulses, guar gum, groundnuts, milling commodities, cereal dishes, oil meals, and alcoholic beverages. In FY22, India exported US$25.6 billion in agricultural and processed food. APEDA exports rose 31% to US$ 7.4 billion in April–June 2022, according to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics. Exports of processed vegetables and fruits rose 59.1%, cereals and other processed goods rose 37.66%, meat, dairy, and poultry products rose 9.5%, basmati and non-basmati rice rose 25.5%, and miscellaneous items rose 50%. China is predicted to lead the Asia Pacific market.
This country is increasing due to Chinese F&B firms' demand for food processing equipment, a booming food processing industry, and many food and beverage production facilities.
North America will dominate the market. Processing equipment will be needed as fast food demand rises in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Middle-class families' shifting lifestyles will boost processed meat demand.
Europe is anticipated to rise quickest. Due to health consciousness among young people, processed and packaged food use, and upper-class society, Europeans eat more meat and fish than others. Growth in population, spending power, and healthy eating habits drive the sector.
By Region
Recent Developments
