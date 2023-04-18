Men's Underwear Market is expected to reach US$ 65.3 Billion by 2033, growing at a 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Within North America, the United States is likely to dominate the men’s underwear industry. According to FMI, the demand for men’s underwear within the United States is expected to increase at a CAGR of over 6.5% between 2023 and 2033. The United States men’s underwear industry is highly competitive owing to the presence of a relatively high number of global and local intimate apparel manufacturers.

In 2023, the global men's underwear market is expected to be worth US$ 38.96 billion. The market is likely to exceed US$ 65.3 billion at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2033. The sales of men's underwear are being driven by various factors. These factors include the growing awareness of men's health, increasing demand for premium underwear, and changing fashion trends.



Rising health awareness has resulted in an increase in the demand for underwear that offers comfort and support. The demand for premium underwear has grown due to the increasing purchasing power of consumers and their willingness to pay a premium for better quality products. Changing fashion trends have also led to an increase in demand for stylish underwear.

The men's underwear industry also faces several restraints such as intense competition among established players, high cost of raw materials, and increasing use of counterfeit products. Established players are always striving to maintain their market share, leading to intense competition.

The high cost of raw materials such as cotton, silk, and polyester results in higher production costs, which can increase the price of the final product. The increasing use of counterfeit products is also a key concern for the industry, as it affects the reputation of established brands.

Emerging economies such as China and India offer huge potential due to the large population and increasing purchasing power of consumers. The increasing popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly products also presents an opportunity for the industry to tap into a growing niche market.

The men's underwear industry is witnessing several trends such as the increasing popularity of athleisure, the use of innovative materials, and the emergence of new designs and patterns. Athleisure, which involves wearing athletic clothing for everyday wear, has gained popularity among consumers, leading to an increase in the demand for comfortable and supportive underwear.

Key Takeaways from the Men’s Underwear Market:

The demand for men's underwear in the United States is predicted to rise at a CAGR of more than 6.5% between 2023 and 2033.

In the United Kingdom, the men's underwear sector is expected to develop at a CAGR of more than 5%.

During the forecast period, the men's underwear market in Thailand is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 3%.

The cotton segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of more than 2% over the projected period.

The boxer briefs category is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.2% throughout the evaluation period.

The XXL segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of more than 5% over the projection period.

How Players are Revolutionizing the Men’s Underwear Industry?

The men's underwear industry is highly competitive with several key players dominating the market. Some of the leading players in the industry include Hanesbrands Inc., Calvin Klein, Jockey International Inc., and Fruit of the Loom. These companies have been able to maintain their market share and remain competitive by focusing on several key strategies.

One of the key strategies employed by these companies is innovation. By constantly developing new materials, designs, and styles, these companies can stay ahead of the competition and offer products that appeal to a wide range of customers. In addition, many of these companies are investing in new technologies such as smart fabrics and 3D printing to further differentiate their products and appeal to tech-savvy consumers.

Consumers are increasingly looking for underwear that is both stylish and comfortable, and companies that can offer products that combine these features are likely to see significant growth in the coming years. Additionally, there is a growing trend towards inclusivity and diversity in the industry, with companies offering products that cater to a wider range of body types and skin tones.

Key Companies Profiled

Hanesbrands Inc.

Philips-Van Heusen Corporation

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Jockey International Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc

Iconix Brand Group Inc.

J.C. Penney Corporation Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

RibbedTee Company

Ramblers Far, Inc.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Perry Ellis International Inc.

Naked Brand Group Inc.



Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Calvin Klein launched the 'Autumn 2022' campaign, showing the latest underwear and jeans styles. The series is intended for everyday usage, with a modern aesthetic and a mix of recyclable materials to give wireless comfort.

In April 2022, Hanes brand, Inc. could introduce the new 'X-Temp Full Support Pouch' men's underwear with cooling fabric and breathable mesh panels, as well as quick-drying and moisture-wicking qualities.

Jockey International Inc. collaborated with Olympic gold winner Usain Bolt to create a new style of underwear, which attracted extensive media attention and aided in brand exposure.

Buttercloth, a Shark Tank menswear startup, produced the first underwear with cooling chilly cotton fabric in 2021.

Key Segments Profiled

By Material:

Cotton

Wool

Silk

Polyester

Rayon

Linen

Nylon

Others

By Category:

Regular Brief

Boxer Brief

Boxer Shorts

Trunks

Thongs



By Sales Channel:

Wholesalers/ Distributors

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Online Retailers

Others

By Price Range:

Below US$10

US$ 10 to US$ 20

US$ 20 to US$ 30

US$ 30 & Above

By Age Group:

15 to 25

26 to 35

36 to 45

46 to 55

56 to 65

65+

By Size:

XS

S

M

L

XL

XXL

XXXL



