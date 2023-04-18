Gotransverse Ranks as “Exemplary Vendor” in Ventana Research Subscription Management Value Index for 2023

Receives high marks for adaptability, integration, and API support

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced that the Gotransverse intelligent billing platform has ranked as an Exemplary Vendor in the Ventana Research Subscription Management Value Index for 2023. Gotransverse ranked as exemplary from a field of 21 subscription management vendors evaluated.



“Gotransverse consistently ranged in the upper middle range of our evaluation,” according to the Ventana Research report. “Gotransverse’s strongest performance came in Adaptability with 82.7%, where it did well with integration and API support.”

The Ventana Research Value Index evaluates seven key areas: Adaptability, Capability, Manageability, Reliability, and Usability. It also considers two customer experience categories – Validation and Total Cost of Ownership/Return on Investment (TCO/ROI). The Index is designed to look beyond IT requirements, considering business drivers to minimize risk when making a purchasing decision.

“Adaptability is of increased importance for today’s businesses as billing models are constantly changing,” said James Messer, founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “Although our roots are in the complex markets of telecommunications, our intelligent billing platform has proven ideal for financial services, energy, media and entertainment, cloud services, and other global industries driven by subscriptions, usage-based transactions at scale, recurring revenue, and pre-paid services. Ventana Research’s latest Subscription Management Value Index gave us high marks for adaptability and product experience, and we are striving to continually add value in other areas. We understand that the billing engine is a pivotal part of any business, and as our customers develop new revenue models, their success becomes our success.”

Industry innovators across several markets are using Gotransverse’s intelligent billing platform. Some of Gotransverse’s current customers include Alarm.com, Clickatell, CorporateOne, Adevinta, Ensono, FlexTrade, Mediaocean, Omni Fiber, Royal Schiphol Group, Starz Play, Telstra (Belong), Ytel, and Ziply Fiber.

“More and more organizations are looking to complement their product ranges with new, subscription and usage-based products and services,” says Stephen Hurrell, VP & Research Director of the Office of Revenue at Ventana Research. “Rather than rip and replace existing systems, they are looking for ways to leverage their existing ERP and CRM systems with applications that enable them to add and manage new sources of revenue without interrupting or complicating the customer experience. The Subscription Management Value Index is the most comprehensive report of such application vendors.”

For more information about the Ventana Research Value Index, visit https://www.ventanaresearch.com/value_index/office_of_revenue/subscription_management_2023.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

twoolf@gotransverse.com