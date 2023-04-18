Bright Green Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Update

There were 2,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,252 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Continued investment to support long-term strategy and pathway for growth, including plans to fully acquire Alterola Biotech, appointment of Seamus McAuley as Chief Executive Officer and expansion of Scientific Advisory Board
Recently announced capital raise plan of $500+ million utilizing the U.S. Citizen & Immigration Services EB-5 program, alongside the recently announced full acquisition of Alterola Biotech, showcases the Company’s significant progress against its strategic plan
Company preparing for federal registration from U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as bulk cannabis manufacturer, which will position Bright Green to become the largest, fully integrated operation for marijuana cultivation in the U.S. for research, medical and pharmaceutical applications and affiliated import and export
GRANTS, N.M., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Green Corporation (Nasdaq: BGXX) (“Bright Green” or “the Company”), one of the very few companies selected by the U.S. government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated import and export, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
Bright Green Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Seamus McAuley said, “During and following the fourth quarter, Bright Green achieved several critical milestones that significantly advanced our progress against our strategic plan. This includes the announcement of our intent to fully acquire Alterola Biotech – allowing us to leverage their pharmaceutical expertise as we prepare for operations – the expansion of our Scientific Advisory Board with leaders deeply experienced in developing cannabinoid and cannabinoid-like medicines, and plans to raise $500 million in capital utilizing the USCIS EB-5 Program, with initial funds already received.”
Mr. McAuley added, “We now await and anticipate final registration of our federal license to be a bulk cannabis manufacturer from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Upon receiving the license to commence cultivation, Bright Green will be prepared to deliver products to be used in innovative medical treatments for patients globally. We look forward to sharing additional updates on our progress over the coming weeks and months as we execute and seek to realize our strategic vision: having Bright Green be the largest global cannabinoid pharmaceutical and medical development company.”
Strategic Highlights During and Following Fourth Quarter 2022
Financial Highlights for 2022
Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation
About Bright Green
Bright Green is one of the very few companies eligible for authorization by the U.S. government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export. Our registration by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration gives us the opportunity to advance our vision of improving quality of life through the opportunities presented by cannabis-derived therapies. To learn more, visit www.brightgreen.us.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of such date. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include those related to our EB-5 Program capital raise. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 29, 2022 and declared effective May 13, 2022, and in the Company’s subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. The Company undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect the company’s results is included in the Company’s SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
