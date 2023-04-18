GoLogiq Appoints Industry Veteran, Mitchell Savage, as Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoLogiq, Inc. (OTC:GOLQ), a U.S.-based global provider of fintech and consumer data analytics, has appointed Mitchell Savage to the new position of chief marketing officer.



Savage brings to GoLogiq more than 24 years of experience in marketing, sales, strategic planning, business development and operations. He has helped several companies drive rapid growth through startups, acquisitions, and new product launches.

As an analytical problem solver, he is proficient at aligning teams to fulfill revenue and operational goals. He has also been a successful entrepreneur and executive leader, having launched and led six startups of his own, several of which had significant M&A exits.

Prior to joining GoLogiq, he served as director of marketing at Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ), a provider of digital consumer acquisition solutions which spun off GoLogiq in a merger with a public company last year.

“At GoLogiq, I’m looking forward to applying my knowledge and experience in helping the company integrate the marketing and sales organization of its recently acquired GammaRey, deploying a comprehensive marketing plan, and bringing new fintech products to market,” stated Savage. “I will be collaborating with teams that have been excelling with already potent marketing and communications which have been driving strong growth and increasing levels of assets under advisement or management.”



GoLogiq interim CEO and current CEO of Logiq, Brent Suen, commented: “We anticipate Mitch’s years of executive experience founding and building highly successful companies to have a profound impact on GoLogiq as we work to take GammaRey to the next level, as well as the businesses of our planned acquisitions.”

“Mitch’s contributions to Logiq have been phenomenal, including helping to drive strong growth and playing an instrumental role in the acquisition of Battle Bridge last year that led to a major managed services customer signed last quarter. We expect him to provide great marketing insights and contributions at GoLogiq as we expand our growing Fintech ecosystem organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

Mitchell Savage Bio

Prior to Logiq, Mitchell Savage was the founder and principal of Perpetual Sales, an advisory firm which for 20 years has provided sales team implementation, brand development and digital and content marketing services for enterprises and SMBs.

He previously served as vice president of business and product strategy at HIPPA Help Center (acquired by Aperia), where he led the product strategy teams and advanced the companies feature roadmap, UI, and UX. He also co-founded and served as managing partner of Vissero Group, a capital investment advisory firm.

Earlier, he served as president of Cityvest Financial, where he oversaw all aspects of the startup, including finance, legal/corporate, product development, HR and marketing. Cityvest provided compliance services relating to complex financial regulations and served many of the Fortune 1000. The company delivered compliance-related financial gains that exceeded a billion dollars for its customers.

Before Cityvest, he founded and served as president and CEO of Rx SureCheck (acquired by Merck in 2003), which introduced a more effective process for online prescription verification.

Savage also founded and served as CEO of ATM Global Corp (acquired by CashNow ATM which was subsequently acquired by NCR), where he oversaw finance, operations, and marketing for a large network of automated teller machines. He also designed and implemented financial management strategies for client companies.

He earned his undergraduate degree in computer science and MBA in international business from the University of Tulsa.



About GoLogiq

GoLogiq Inc. is a US-based global provider of fintech and mobile solutions for digital transformation and consumer data analytics. Its software platforms are comprised of CreateApp, a mobile app development and publishing platform for small-to-medium sized businesses; AtozGo™, a ‘hyper-local’ app-based delivery platform; AtozPay™, an eWallet for mobile top-up, e-commerce purchases, bill payment and microfinance; and Radix™, a Big Data analytics platform.

Through the company’s subsidiary, GenFi Financial Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries (GENFI Group), which is a part of its recent acquisition of GammaRey, Inc., GoLogiq provides wealth management, direct-to-consumer lending platforms, mortgage broking, accounting, taxation advice, reporting, structuring, and solutions for individual investors and small-to-medium businesses in Australia.

Through the GENFI Group, the company also offers compliance services under its Australian Financial Services License including advice regarding Managed Investment Schemes (MIS), Self-Managed Superannuation Funds (SMSF) and other ancillary services.

Visit the company at gologiq.com or follow on twitter: $GOLQ and @gologiq.

Important Cautions Reading Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of United States securities legislation that relate to GoLogiq’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond GoLogiq’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this press release contains forward‐looking statements regarding our products and services, the use and/or ongoing demand for our products and services, expectations regarding our revenue and the revenue generation potential of our products and services, our partnerships and strategic alliances, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services, industry trends, overall market growth rates, our growth strategies, the continued growth of the addressable markets for our products and solutions, our business plans and strategies, our ability to apply to and meet the listing standards and approvals for Nasdaq, NYSE, or other senior exchange, our ability to successfully locate and consummate any contemplated strategic transactions, our ability to successfully complete a merger or acquisition with Bateau Asset Management Pty Ltd, CPG Research & Advisory Pty Ltd, Nest Egg Investments, Shape Super Australia Pty Ltd., APPLI Pty Ltd, or other entity, any approval of the merger or acquisition with Nest Egg Investments or other entity by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), any regulatory approval required of Nest Egg Investment’s subsidiary BeyondTrade Securities, Inc.’s pending name change to Nest Egg Securities, Inc., the structure of any such transaction, timing of such transaction, and the valuation of the businesses after completion of any such transaction, if any, and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent public filings. The Nest Egg Investment transaction discussed herein is subject to mutual deliveries and other closing conditions, and this transaction has not closed as of the date of this press release. We can provide no assurances of when the Form S-3 as filed with the SEC will be declared effective, if at all, or when the Company will be uplifted to a national exchange, like the NYSE American, if at all.

GoLogiq undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for GoLogiq to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa0cbdbd-7229-4d0c-8446-da36bcdfe30b