Digital Scent Technology Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Scent Technology Market is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.0 billion in 2021, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as expanding application and advancements in e-nose technologies, increasing use of e-nose devices for disease diagnostic applications, emerging R&D activities to invent e-nose to sniff out COVID-19, and rising use of e-nose in food industry for quality assurance in production, storage, and display.

E-nose segment to account for the largest share of digital scent technology market in 2020

On the basis of hardware device, the digital scent technology market is categorized into e-nose and scent synthesizer. E-nose is widely applied in various sectors, including military & defense, healthcare, and food & beverages, compared to scent synthesizers. Continuous technological advancements and the decreasing cost of e-nose are the main factors which would propel the growth of e-nose during the forecast period. In February 2020, a team of researchers from Australia developed a cheap, portable e-nose that used machine learning to quickly assess beer quality based on its aroma. The e-nose was designed to look like a small microchip and gave results with 97% accuracy.

Medical application to account for the largest share of digital scent technology market during forecast period

On the basis of applications, the digital scent technology market is categorized into food & beverage, military & defense, medical, marketing, environmental monitoring, entertainment, and others. The medical segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to the increased adoption of digital scent technology in medical diagnosis, patient treatment selection, and metabolic disorders nutritional status. This application constitutes of the maximum developments and innovations of digital scent technology products by mostly start-ups and a few major companies. In October 2020, Koniku, a biotechnology start-up, developed robots that could sniff out COVID-19 infections faster than the conventional testing method. The technology fuses neurons with a silicon chip to create a “smell cyborg" capable of detecting scents ranging from explosives to pathogens.

North America in digital scent technology market is leading the market in 2020

North America held the largest share in the digital scent technology market in 2020. North America is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the presence of various key players in the region. The major factors which are fueling the growth of the market are rising adoption of enhanced digital services by customers, use of biosensors for early detection of diseases, strict regulatory environment with regards to indoor air quality in the US, and significant e-nose developments with respect to applications in the medical and agriculture industries.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=118670062

Digital Scent Technology Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2021 USD 1.0 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2026 USD 1.5 Billion Growth Rate 9.2% Base Year Considered 2020 Historical Data Available for Years 2017–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Segments Covered Hardware Device,

End-use Product,

Application, and

Region Region Covered APAC,

Europe,

North America,

RoW Market Leaders ams AG (Austria),

Alpha MOS SA (France),

AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH (Germany),

Aromajoin Corporation (Japan),

The eNose Company (The Netherlands),

Odotech Inc. (Canada) Top Companies in North America Smiths Detection (US),

ScentSational Technologies (US),

Electronic Sensor Technology (US),

Scent Sciences Corporation (US) Key Market Driver Expanding application and advancements in e-nose technologies Key Market Opportunity Application of e-nose in security and military sectors Largest Growing Region North America Largest Market Share Segment E-nose Segment Highest CAGR Segment Smartphones Segment Largest Application Market Share Medical Application

Leading Players in the Digital Scent Technology Market



ams AG (Austria) ranked first in the digital scent technology market in 2020. AMS, is engaged in the manufacturing of sensors and sensing solutions. The company develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, and power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments—Consumer, Non-consumer, and OSRAM. The Consumer segment caters to the digital scent technology market. The segment deals in products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer, and communications markets. It has channel partners and sales offices in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa, which helps it to distribute its products across the world.

Smiths Detection (US) ranked second in the digital scent technology market in 2020. Smiths Detection Inc. is a global leader in detection and screening technologies; it designs and manufactures sensors to detect and identify explosives, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, nuclear and radioactive materials, and narcotics and contraband. The company has manufacturing centers across North America, Germany, France, Malaysia, and the UK. The company operates in 5 major areas—transportation, ports and borders, military, emergency responders, and critical infrastructure.

Alpha MOS SA (France) ranked third in the digital scent technology market in 2020. Alpha MOS SA is engaged in the manufacture, development, and marketing of sensory analysis equipment. It offers products for the evaluation of taste, smell, and sanitation quality of food, beverages, and packaging materials. Its smell analysis portfolio includes offerings such as HERACLES Neo, Flash gas chromatography electronic nose, AROCHEMBASE, smell analysis modules, and analytical services. The HERACLES Neo analyzes aroma as well as chemical molecules composing the smell using flash gas chromatography technology. AROCHEMBASE software module assists HERACLES Neo electronic nose in identifying and characterizing the chemical molecules in the process of analyzing the smell. Alpha MOS is headquartered in France and has subsidiaries in the US, China, and Japan. The company operates through 5 business segments, namely, System, Benefits, Analysis, Maintenance, and Other. The company markets its product directly and also works with distributors in Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East.

REQUEST FOR CUSTOMIZATION :

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=118670062

Recent Developments

In November 2020, Alpha MOS SA partnered with John Morris Group, wherein the company appointed John Morris Group as a distributor of its sensory analysis solutions in Australia and New Zealand.

In September 2020, ams AG launched AS7038RB SpO2, the thinnest sensor for blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) measurement, bringing the capability to remotely monitor this vital sign to small consumer products such as earbuds, smart watches, and wristbands, as well as to medical devices such as patches and oximeters.

In July 2020, Aromajoin Corporation launched a new matte black version of Aroma Shooter, the company's flagship product. Aroma Shooter is primarily a tool for retail and entertainment applications.

Related Reports:

Temperature Sensor Market by Product Type (Thermocouples, RTDs, Thermistors, Temperature Sensor ICs, Bimetallic, Infrared, and Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors), Output, End-user Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com