Tortilla Market Share is Estimated to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of 6.90% During The Forecast Period of 2022 to 2030
Tortilla Market is predicted to grow at a 5.45% CAGR to reach 55.45 Billion by 2030NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the global Tortilla Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.45% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 55.45 Billion by 2030.
There are several varieties of tortillas developed and produced across the world. These tortillas may be eaten both cooked and uncooked. These tortillas may be served in a variety of shapes and sizes, and they are available in three distinct packages, including tostadas, tortilla chips, and taco shells. The Global Tortilla Market is being driven by factors that have led to a rise in tortilla consumption among consumers. As for the low quantity of fat products used in the manufacturing of the tortilla, it is preferable to be used in a product's nutritious diet. A tortilla contains no nutritional fibers, which may cause health problems such as gastrointestinal disorders. They provide a decent substitute for the currently ingested fiber-based dietary products. However, because specific nutritional fibers are involved and produce a significant, long-lasting effect in the market, there has been a larger audience that did not support the use of tortillas.
The global pandemic crisis had a negative impact on people's usual working lives. Because of the expanding global pandemic, one must now cope with both financial and health difficulties. The lockdown and subsequent post-lockdown situations have put the economies into forced recession. During the lockout, the majority of the tortilla production facilities were shut down, resulting in a significant drop in income.
Regional Analysis
The North American area has the largest share in the tortilla industry since it is expected to account for a greater market value and so leads the worldwide market. The Latin American region holds the second-largest market share in this market, as it is predicted to develop at a high CAGR during the forecasted period.
Market Segmentation
The global Tortilla market has been segmented into product type, source, claim, and distribution channels.
Based on Product Type, the market has been segmented into tostadas, taco shells, tortilla mix, corn tortillas, frozen tortillas, flour tortillas, tortilla chips, and pre-cooked tortillas.
Based on Source, the market has been segmented into a corn source and a wheat source.
Based on Claim, the market has been segmented into the gluten-made tortilla and gluten-free tortillas.
Based on distribution channels, the market has been segmented into non-store-based and store based.
Key Players
Some of the key market players are Tyson Foods Inc, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, General Mills Inc, Azteca Foods Inc, Ole Mexican Foods Inc, Grupo Liven.
