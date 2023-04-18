Market Insights: Global Body Temperature Monitoring Market on the Rise with Growing Demand for Non-Contact Solutions

Body -Temperature -Monitoring -Market

Rising Demand for Non-Contact Solutions Drives Growth in Global Body Temperature Monitoring Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $1,463 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $3,428 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 8.2% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030. This growth projection highlights the increasing demand for advanced body temperature monitoring solutions across various industries and sectors. With the growing awareness about the importance of monitoring body temperature as a crucial vital sign for health assessment, the market is expected to witness significant expansion in the coming years.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, has heightened the need for accurate and reliable body temperature monitoring devices in healthcare settings. Additionally, the increasing adoption of wearable health monitoring devices and the integration of temperature sensing technology in smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other wearable devices are driving the growth of the body temperature monitoring market. These devices provide continuous temperature monitoring and enable remote health monitoring, which has become especially relevant in the current era of telehealth and remote patient care.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. 3M Company

2. A&D Company

3. Limited (A&D Medical)

4. American Diagnostic

5. Cardinal Health

6. Easywell Biomedicals

7. Helen of Troy Limited

8. Hicks Thermometers

9. Hill-Rom Holdings

10. Midas Company Limited

11. Omron

𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

1. 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

• Contact Thermometers: These include digital thermometers, disposable thermometers, mercury thermometers, infrared ear thermometers, infrared (IR) temporal artery thermometers, and others.

• Non-Contact Thermometers: These include infrared thermometers that can measure body temperature without making direct contact with the skin.

2. 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• Oral Cavity: Body temperature measured orally using digital or mercury thermometers.

• Rectum: Body temperature measured rectally using digital or mercury thermometers.

• Ear: Body temperature measured using infrared ear thermometers.

• Others: Body temperature measured at other sites such as axillary (underarm) or forehead using different types of thermometers.

3. 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

• Hospitals & Clinics: These include hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings where accurate and frequent body temperature monitoring is essential for patient care.

• Home Settings: These include home users who require body temperature monitoring for personal health management or monitoring of family members.

• Others: This includes industrial settings, public places, and other settings where body temperature monitoring may be required for safety or regulatory compliance.

4. 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

• North America: This includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico, where the demand for advanced body temperature monitoring solutions is driven by the high healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, and stringent regulations related to worker safety.

• Europe: This includes Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe, where the market is influenced by factors such as increasing awareness about health monitoring, aging population, and advancements in healthcare technology.

• Asia-Pacific: This includes Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific, where the market is growing rapidly due to factors such as rising disposable income, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing industrialization.

• LAMEA: This includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), where the market is driven by factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending, and growing awareness about health monitoring.

