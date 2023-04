Market Insights: Global Body Temperature Monitoring Market on the Rise with Growing Demand for Non-Contact Solutions

Body -Temperature -Monitoring -Market

Rising Demand for Non-Contact Solutions Drives Growth in Global Body Temperature Monitoring Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐›๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $1,463 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $3,428 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2030, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 8.2% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2021 ๐ญ๐จ 2030. This growth projection highlights the increasing demand for advanced body temperature monitoring solutions across various industries and sectors. With the growing awareness about the importance of monitoring body temperature as a crucial vital sign for health assessment, the market is expected to witness significant expansion in the coming years.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, has heightened the need for accurate and reliable body temperature monitoring devices in healthcare settings. Additionally, the increasing adoption of wearable health monitoring devices and the integration of temperature sensing technology in smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other wearable devices are driving the growth of the body temperature monitoring market. These devices provide continuous temperature monitoring and enable remote health monitoring, which has become especially relevant in the current era of telehealth and remote patient care.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. 3M Company

2. A&D Company

3. Limited (A&D Medical)

4. American Diagnostic

5. Cardinal Health

6. Easywell Biomedicals

7. Helen of Troy Limited

8. Hicks Thermometers

9. Hill-Rom Holdings

10. Midas Company Limited

11. Omron

โ€ƒ๐๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

1. ๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ: ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐›๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :

โ€ข Contact Thermometers: These include digital thermometers, disposable thermometers, mercury thermometers, infrared ear thermometers, infrared (IR) temporal artery thermometers, and others.

โ€ข Non-Contact Thermometers: These include infrared thermometers that can measure body temperature without making direct contact with the skin.

2. ๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: ๐๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐ฆ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐จ๐๐ฒ. ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

โ€ข Oral Cavity: Body temperature measured orally using digital or mercury thermometers.

โ€ข Rectum: Body temperature measured rectally using digital or mercury thermometers.

โ€ข Ear: Body temperature measured using infrared ear thermometers.

โ€ข Others: Body temperature measured at other sites such as axillary (underarm) or forehead using different types of thermometers.

3. ๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ: ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ก๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐›๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :

โ€ข Hospitals & Clinics: These include hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings where accurate and frequent body temperature monitoring is essential for patient care.

โ€ข Home Settings: These include home users who require body temperature monitoring for personal health management or monitoring of family members.

โ€ข Others: This includes industrial settings, public places, and other settings where body temperature monitoring may be required for safety or regulatory compliance.

4. ๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง: ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ ๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :

โ€ข North America: This includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico, where the demand for advanced body temperature monitoring solutions is driven by the high healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, and stringent regulations related to worker safety.

โ€ข Europe: This includes Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe, where the market is influenced by factors such as increasing awareness about health monitoring, aging population, and advancements in healthcare technology.

โ€ข Asia-Pacific: This includes Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific, where the market is growing rapidly due to factors such as rising disposable income, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing industrialization.

โ€ข LAMEA: This includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), where the market is driven by factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending, and growing awareness about health monitoring.

