Tao Climate Calls on UN to Globally Legalise Industrial Hemp to Stop Climate Change, Publishes Hemp Manifesto

420 Day is now a call for industrial hemp legalisation, towards a circular economy and carbon neutrality, with a Hemp Manifesto, a new ideology for humankind

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tao Climate, a European greentech startup, is calling on the United Nations and national governments worldwide to legalise industrial hemp as a critical step towards stopping climate change.

"Tao Climate urges governments worldwide to recognise the power of industrial hemp and legalise it for commercial use," said Gary Byrnes, the CEO of Tao Climate. "Only by growing hemp at scale can we mitigate the effects of climate change, build sustainable infrastructure, and create a better world for future generations. In our open letter to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, we request that industrial hemp is specifically excluded from all UN conventions on narcotic drugs. This bold, yet entirely reasonable, step will unlock the potential of industrial hemp to stop climate change, while delivering opportunities to millions of people all over the world."

Our open letter to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres:

​​Dear Secretary-General,

I am writing to you today to make a passionate plea for the legalisation of industrial hemp by specifically excluding it from all United Nations conventions on narcotic drugs. As you are well aware, industrial hemp has been unfairly stigmatised due to its association with cannabis, and this has led to many unnecessary restrictions on its cultivation and use.

Industrial hemp has a wide range of applications, from textiles and paper to building materials and biofuels. It is an environmentally friendly and sustainable crop that can help to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and reduce our carbon footprint. Moreover, it has significant potential to create new jobs and stimulate economic growth, particularly in developing countries.

Despite these benefits, industrial hemp remains illegal in many countries due to its association with cannabis. This is a deeply unfair and misguided policy that is based on outdated and unfounded assumptions about the supposed dangers of cannabis. The truth is that industrial hemp is not a narcotic drug, and it poses no risk to public health or safety.

Furthermore, the prohibition of industrial hemp is not only unjust, but it is also counterproductive. By restricting the cultivation and use of industrial hemp, we are depriving ourselves of a valuable and sustainable resource that could help to address some of the pressing environmental and economic challenges of our time.

I urge you, therefore, to take action to legalise industrial hemp by specifically excluding it from all UN conventions on narcotic drugs. This would be a bold and visionary step that would help to promote sustainability, economic growth, and social justice around the world.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I look forward to your response.

Sincerely,

Gary Byrnes, Tao Climate

Humans and hemp, a symbiotic relationship

Humans and hemp have a symbiotic relationship, as evidenced by the following three points:

1. Humans have an endocannabinoid system, proving a physical relationship with the hemp plant. This system is responsible for regulating various physiological processes, including appetite, mood, pain, and sleep. By consuming hemp-derived cannabinoids such as CBD, humans can maintain optimal health and well-being.

2. Hemp was humankind's first cultivated crop, providing many useful materials for thousands of years. It can be used to produce textiles, paper, construction materials, biofuels, and more. Hemp's versatility and sustainability make it a crucial resource for building a circular economy that prioritises the well-being of people and the planet.

3. Most importantly, since the banning of hemp in the USA in 1937, fossil fuel use has grown dramatically, leading to the current, existential climate crisis. By legalising hemp at scale, we can replace fossil fuels with renewable hemp-based alternatives and pave the way for a more sustainable future.

The Hemp Manifesto is a new ideology for humanity

Felix Roick, Tao Climate COO, said: “Humanity needs a new ideology, and that’s why we’ve published the Hemp Manifesto. The world is currently facing an existential climate crisis, and urgent action is needed to prevent catastrophic consequences for our planet. The solution lies in the power of industrial hemp, a versatile crop that can deliver the sustainable infrastructure and carbon sequestration necessary to halt climate change.”



About Tao Climate:

Tao Climate is an Irish-registered software technology company that is committed to making a positive impact on the environment. We believe that technology can play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions and fighting climate change. Our mission is to close the UN Emissions Gap of 23 gigatons of CO2 per year with technological innovation to unite the world's industrial hemp growers and makers, building billions of houses worldwide.

At Tao Climate, we understand that one of the most effective ways to combat climate change is to reduce the amount of CO2 emissions that are in the atmosphere. That's why we are focused on developing innovative technology solutions that enable the industrial hemp industry to grow and thrive, while also reducing carbon emissions.

We believe that industrial hemp has the potential to transform many industries by providing sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to fossil fuels and unsustainable materials. By uniting the world's industrial hemp growers and makers, we aim to build a future that is both affordable and environmentally friendly.

Our team of experts is passionate about creating technology solutions that make a positive impact on the world. We are committed to building a sustainable future for all and we are proud to participate in Google’s Startups for Sustainable Development program.