The application of analytics in various segments of the manufacturing process is increasing the demand for the manufacturing analytics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market to Reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2026 | Top Players as -Alteryx, Oracle and Tibco." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The manufacturing predictive analytics market size was valued at USD 535.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Advent of Industry 4.0, evolution of IIoT, and rise in operational efficiencies from big data initiatives fuel the growth of the global manufacturing predictive analytics market. On the other hand, dearth of skilled workforce and threat of cyber-attack restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, development of smart data-driven organizations and interference of artificial intelligence (AI) into manufacturing are expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

The manufacturing predictive analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into software and services. Based on deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise. Depending on application, it is categorized into demand forecasting, machinery inspection & maintenance, product development, supply chain management, and others. Based on end user, the market is divided into semiconductor & electronics, energy & power, pharmaceutical, automobile, heavy metal & machine manufacturing, and others. Based on region, the global market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global manufacturing predictive analytics market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2026. This is due to its high-performance capability offered via on-premise services. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.4% throughout the estimated period.

Based on component, the software segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global manufacturing predictive analytics market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout 2019–2016. Rise in demand for Software-as-a-Service solutions among manufacturing industry owing to its user-friendly quality is one the major factors propelling the growth of the segment. The services segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.4% during the study period.

Based on geography, North America held the lion's share in 2018, generating nearly two-fifths of the global manufacturing predictive analytics market. North American countries are expected to implement manufacturing predictive analytics solutions at a high rate to perk up the production factories operational efficiency in IT infrastructure. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 24.6% till 2026. This is owing to the strong penetration of software-based services and rise in industrializations such as advent of Industry 4.0 in emerging economies such as China and India.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Alteryx, Inc., Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., and Tibco Software, Inc. This study includes manufacturing predictive analytics market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Top Impacting Factors:

● Proliferation of big data solutions among manufacturing industry owing to rise in demand for technological advancements among enterprises is expected to drive the growth of the global market.

● Advent of Industry 4.0 that leverages cutting-edge digital technologies to harness, optimize, and automate production fuels the market growth during the forecast period.

● In addition, Industry 4.0 technologies have encouraged the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in production facilities to improve its operational efficiency.

