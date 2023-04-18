5G Modems Market to reach USD 12.33 Bn at a CAGR of 33.12 percent over the forecast period (2023-2029)

There were 2,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,270 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by Maximize Market Research on “5G Modems Market” size was valued at USD 1.25 Billion in 2022 and the total 5G Modems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.12 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 12.33 Billion. Maximize Market Research is a global information technology and telecommunication market research and consultancy firm. The published report contains a thorough analysis of the industry with an in-depth regional and segment-wise analysis and a competitive landscape of the 5G Modems Market.
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 1.25 Bn.
|Market Size in 2029
|USD 12.33 Bn.
|CAGR
|33.12 percent (2023-2029)
|Forecast Period
|2023-2029
|Base Year
|2022
|Number of Pages
|272
|No. of Tables
|118
|No. of Charts and Figures
|110
|Segment Covered
|Modem Type, Mode, Application
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America
|Report Coverage
|Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.
The 5G Modems market is driven by key factors are covered in MMR report, including:
Asia-Pacific Market Is Expected to Witness a CAGR of 35 percent During the Forecast Period
The Asia Pacific 5G modem market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of 5G technology across various applications such as mobile and tablets, wearable, automotive, virtual reality, and others. Several governments in the Asia Pacific region have launched initiatives to promote the deployment of 5G technology and expand the market for 5G modems. For instance, the Chinese government has launched the "Made in China 2025" initiative, which aims to promote the development of 5G technology and other advanced technologies in the country. Some of the major players operating in the Asia Pacific 5G modem market include Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, MediaTek, Intel, and Huawei Technologies.
5G Modems Market Segmentation:
By Modem Type
Internal/Integrated Modems: These are modems that are built into a device, such as a smartphone or laptop. They are designed to be compact and energy-efficient, and they don't require a separate power source. Integrated modems are typically more expensive than external modems, but they offer greater convenience and ease of use.
External Modems: These are modems that are separate devices that can be connected to a device to provide 5G connectivity. External modems are usually larger and require a separate power source, but they are less expensive than integrated modems. They are often used in situations where an integrated modem is not available or is not sufficient, such as in a remote location with poor connectivity.
By Mode
By Application
5G Modems Market Competitive Analysis:
The 5G modems market is highly competitive and rapidly evolving, with several key players vying for market share. Here are some key strategies that major players in the market are adopting:
5G Modems Market Key Competitors include:
Key questions answered in the 5G Modems Market report are:
Key Offerings:
