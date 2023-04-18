Epigenetics Demand Is Predicted To Hit US$ 2.79 Billion at a CAGR of 10.9% by 2032 – Fact.MR’s Analysis

Epigenetics Market Analysis By Product (Epigenetic Kits, Epigenetic Reagents, Epigenetic Enzymes, Bioinformatics Tools, Epigenetics Instruments and Consumables) By Technology, By Application, and By Region – Global Market Insights 2032

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global epigenetics market was worth US$ 992.8 million in 2022 and is predicted to be worth US$ 2.79 billion by 2032. According to the analysis, the epigenetics demand is expected to surge at a CAGR of roughly 10.9% between 2022 and 2032.

The rising cancer prevalence is expected to benefit the worldwide epigenetics industry in the coming decade. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer will kill approximately 10 million people worldwide by 2020. In the same year, there were 2.26 million cases of breast cancer and 2.21 million cases of lung cancer.

These figures are expected to rise as a result of inactivity, chronic inflammation, gene mutations, heavy smoking, and obesity. As a result, demand for epigenetics is expected to rise rapidly in the future years.

Furthermore, the rising use of epigenetics to non-oncology disorders, personalised medication, and target therapy is projected to present important businesses with new growth prospects.

Increasing investments in epigenetics research and rising support from governments towards advancements in epigenetics to strengthen healthcare infrastructures are also anticipated to favor growth in the market throughout the forecast period.

Besides, epigenetic biomarkers have been very useful in the detection and management of various oncology and non-oncology diseases for many years. Thus, regulatory bodies are expected to invest more in further research activities on epigenetics, which would fuel the market in the next decade.

Furthermore, increasing shift of healthcare professionals towards epigenetics-based assays from conventional microarrays owing to lack of experimental bias and requirement of low concentration of input samples is projected to aid growth.

Increasing focus of researchers worldwide on the development of advanced epigenetic sequencing platforms and instruments is another factor that would propel growth.

Epigenetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2032 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.9 % Market growth 2022-2032 US$ 2.79 Billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe 27.1% share Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Illumina, New England Biolabs, Merck Millipore, Abcam, Agilent, Zymo Research, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, Active Motif, Diagenode Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Takeaways:

North America epigenetics market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 245 Mn in 2022 and account for around 24.7% share.

Epigenetics market in Europe is likely to be valued at US$ 269 Mn in 2022 and exhibit a share of about 27.1%.

Top 3 countries in the global epigenetic market are set to hold a share of approximately 33.2% in the forthcoming years.

The global epigenetic market stood at US$ 992.8 Mn in 2022 and is projected to be valued at US$ 2.79 Bn by 2032.

Increasing adoption of DNA methylation technology to evaluate human genomes is set to push the global epigenetic market to 10.9% CAGR in 2022-2032.



Growth Drivers:

Ability of epigenetics to push the development of therapeutic strategies to reverse dysregulation in cancer would propel growth.

Increasing prevalence of genetic conditions and infectious diseases is likely to drive the need for drugs derived from epigenetic research, thereby boosting growth.

Restraints:

Concerns associated with standardization over diagnostics based on epigenetics and lack of skilled professionals may hamper the market.

Expensive nature of instruments required for epigenetics studies owing to their advanced functionalities may decline sales in the market.

Competitive Landscape:



Key players in the global epigenetic market are focusing on collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers to expand their businesses and accelerate research & development activities to offer better solutions to customers.

For instance,

In August 2020, Illumina Inc., a leading American biotechnology company, acquired Grail, a reputed firm working on the early detection of different types of cancers. Grail is currently striving to receive approval from the FDA for its Galleri test. The company had been enrolling patients for trials to expand the dataset by focusing on genomes associated with cancer-causing epigenetic factors.



Key Segments Covered in Epigenetics Industry Research



By Product : Epigenetic Kits Epigenetic Reagents Epigenetic Enzymes Bioinformatics Tools Epigenetics Instruments and Consumables Others



By Technology : Epigenetics DNA Methylation Histone Methylation Histone Acetylation MicroRNA modification Chromatic structures Others



By Application : Immunology Oncology Cardiovascular Diseases Metabolic Diseases Non-Oncology Others



By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA





