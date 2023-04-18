Epigenetics Demand Is Predicted To Hit US$ 2.79 Billion at a CAGR of 10.9% by 2032 – Fact.MR’s Analysis

There were 2,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,224 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key players of epigenetics positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.
Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global epigenetics market was worth US$ 992.8 million in 2022 and is predicted to be worth US$ 2.79 billion by 2032. According to the analysis, the epigenetics demand is expected to surge at a CAGR of roughly 10.9% between 2022 and 2032.
The rising cancer prevalence is expected to benefit the worldwide epigenetics industry in the coming decade. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer will kill approximately 10 million people worldwide by 2020. In the same year, there were 2.26 million cases of breast cancer and 2.21 million cases of lung cancer.
These figures are expected to rise as a result of inactivity, chronic inflammation, gene mutations, heavy smoking, and obesity. As a result, demand for epigenetics is expected to rise rapidly in the future years.
Furthermore, the rising use of epigenetics to non-oncology disorders, personalised medication, and target therapy is projected to present important businesses with new growth prospects.
Increasing investments in epigenetics research and rising support from governments towards advancements in epigenetics to strengthen healthcare infrastructures are also anticipated to favor growth in the market throughout the forecast period.
Besides, epigenetic biomarkers have been very useful in the detection and management of various oncology and non-oncology diseases for many years. Thus, regulatory bodies are expected to invest more in further research activities on epigenetics, which would fuel the market in the next decade.
Furthermore, increasing shift of healthcare professionals towards epigenetics-based assays from conventional microarrays owing to lack of experimental bias and requirement of low concentration of input samples is projected to aid growth.
Increasing focus of researchers worldwide on the development of advanced epigenetic sequencing platforms and instruments is another factor that would propel growth.
|Epigenetics Market Scope
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Historic period
|2017-2021
|Forecast period
|2022-2032
|Growth momentum & CAGR
|Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.9 %
|Market growth 2022-2032
|US$ 2.79 Billion
|Market structure
|Fragmented
|Regional analysis
|North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|Performing market contribution
|Europe 27.1% share
|Key countries
|US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany
|Competitive landscape
|Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|Key companies profiled
|Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Illumina, New England Biolabs, Merck Millipore, Abcam, Agilent, Zymo Research, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, Active Motif, Diagenode
|Market dynamics
|Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|Customization purview
|If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Takeaways:
Growth Drivers:
Restraints:
Competitive Landscape:
Key players in the global epigenetic market are focusing on collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers to expand their businesses and accelerate research & development activities to offer better solutions to customers.
For instance,
Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR
Key Segments Covered in Epigenetics Industry Research
