BioAdaptives Signs Non-Exclusive License With LY Research to Market Patented Bioavailable Resveratrol for Both Animals and Humans

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced today the signing of a non-exclusive license agreement with LY Research Corporation to market a patented resveratrol product (patent US # 6,855,353) for animals and humans.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., CEO BioAdaptives, Inc., said, “We are very pleased to be extending our collaboration with Dr. Yaguang Liu, LY Research through this non-exclusive licensing agreement bringing this breakthrough supplement to the market. Resveratrol offers an array of health benefits as a result of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can benefit both animals and humans. Further, we anticipate that this development will generate additional, derivative, veterinary supplement formulas as an important step to expand the number and types of products offered by our Livestock Impact Division.”

The veterinary supplement market was valued at US $6.85 Bn in 2020, is expected to reach US $13.76 Bn by 2031 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2021 to 2031.

David Allen, PhD, CEO World Wellness, Inc. and President of the American Botanical Drug Association, who is involved in this project, referred to a study at Texas A & M University that specifically suggests that resveratrol supplements may be beneficial in horses with hock joint lameness. “This implies that resveratrol may be a useful adjunct therapy in horses with joint problems and a good alternative to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Further, early positive results from many studies suggest that resveratrol may be effective in managing a variety of health problems like tumor growth, high cholesterol and abnormal blood clots linked to heart attacks and stroke. Also, resveratrol is a Sirtuin Activator and an NAD+ Booster. It is the most powerful naturally occurring STAC, compounds that can directly activate our longevity genes known as SIRTUINS.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity, and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness, and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best world-wide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PluriPain®, SleepEZ™, MindnMemory™ and Cell Rejuven™ for humans and Canine Regen All In One™, Equine All-in-One™ and Equine All In One Plus™ for dogs and horses.

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

About LY Research Corporation

LY Research Corporation is a privately owned company founded by Dr. Yaguang Liu in New Jersey. The Company is mainly engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of botanical drug products and nutraceuticals in China, Europe, and the U.S. Within the past decade, LY Research and its owner, Dr. Liu has received 32 patents from the U. S. Patent and Trademark Office for safe natural botanicals, used for treatment of Alzheimer’s, Cardiovascular, Myopia and other conditions. Dr. Liu was born and educated in the People’s Republic of China. He graduated from Fudan University, Shanghai and had been a visiting Professor at the Department of Medicine of the University of Chicago. He established the Molecular Medicine Institute in China and was a director of this institute. He has authored four books: (1) An Investigation of the Combined Theories of Chinese and Western Medicines from the Angle of Molecular Biology; (2) Molecular Biology in Heart Disease; (3) Principles of Theoretical Medicine; and (4) Natural Science and the Theory of Chinese Medicine.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

