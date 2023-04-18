Beam Global Receives Order from Top Global Automotive Manufacturer for Solar-Powered EV ARC™ Electric Vehicle Charging Systems

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced a leading global automotive brand has placed an order for EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems.



“Receiving an order from a global, name-brand, automotive manufacturer is both a further validation of our products’ capabilities and a continued indication of the mainstream adoption of our technology,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “While we cannot disclose the specifics of this order, we can confirm that it comes from one of the world’s top auto manufacturers and that we believe it bodes well for the adoption, sustainability and further development of our products.”

Solar-powered EV ARC™ electric vehicle charging infrastructure products are rapidly deployed, at scale, with no digging, no construction and no electrical work. Off-grid and 100% solar-powered, EV ARC™ systems generate and store their own clean electricity in batteries and deliver that energy to any quality brand charger the customer chooses. The EV charger is pre-installed on the EV ARC™ at the Beam Global factory and arrives at the customer site ready to charge EVs. The optional Emergency Power Panel can serve communities and first responders with 120V and 240V electric outlets in grid outages or in case of an emergency.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

