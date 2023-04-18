Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicines & Cell Therapy Manufacturing Virtual Summit

Fireside Chat: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 am ET

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET

Location: Nasdaq World Headquarters, New York, NY

The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 3:00 pm ET

Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chats will be available on the investors section of our website, linked here: https://ir.vorbio.com/events-presentations/

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

