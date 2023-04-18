Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,157 in the last 365 days.

Optinose Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- YARDLEY, Pa., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that the company has granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 54,000 shares of its common stock to three new employees as an inducement material for accepting employment with OptiNose. The stock option awards were granted outside of the OptiNose, Inc. 2010 Stock Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

The stock options were granted to the new employees on their hire date April 17, 2023 with an exercise price of $2.05 which is equal to the closing price of the company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date.

The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth of the shares underlying the stock option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter. Vesting of the stock options is subject to continued service with the company through the applicable vesting date.

About Optinose
Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
jonathan.neely@optinose.com
267.521.0531


Primary Logo

You just read:

Optinose Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more