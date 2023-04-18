Edge Cloud Leader Zadara Appoints New CEO Amid Surpassing 500 Clouds

Top cloud exec Yoram Novick tapped to grow world’s largest edge cloud network as company reached EBITDA positive status since 2022; Nelson Nahum takes on new role as CTO and Chairman

Zadara, an edge cloud leader, today announced the appointment of top cloud executive Yoram Novick as the company's new President and CEO. Novick is recognized as a company founder, CEO, and former board member and advisor to various technology companies such as Topio, Maxta, Storwize, Druva, and Kapow.

“The current cloud model is centralized creating a huge gap in the market and increasing demand for superior performance and security for latency sensitive applications and data sovereignty critical workloads," said Yoram Novick, CEO, Zadara. “Zadara’s proven Edge Cloud solutions bring the benefits of cloud computing and edge computing to its powerful partner network around the world. Zadara is delivering for its customers and partners a top-notch cloud platform that meets all of their demands for a fraction of the cost of the traditional cloud model.”

The edge cloud is changing the way organizations manage their most precious asset - data, by offering high performance, low latency, compute, networking and storage where it is needed most, outside of centralized data centers, as close as necessary to where data is generated and consumed. With more than 250 global partners, Zadara is currently deploying a cloud every week and will soon offer an edge cloud location near every major city in the world powered by its partner network. Zadara’s 500+ clouds span 24 countries with the largest concentration found in the U.S., followed by Japan, the U.K., the Philippines, Israel and Brazil.

Zadara continues its growth in 2023 both organically and by acquisition. The company acquired former Stratoscale IP and NeoKarm Edge Cloud technology in 2021 solidifying its leadership in the edge cloud space. Earlier this year, Zadara acquired Brazilian technology provider ZVS as it continues its expansion into Latin America.

Co-founder and former CEO Nelson Nahum will continue to lead the company’s technology strategy in the role of Chief Technology Officer.

"I have known Yoram for 25 years and he is a proven leader with over three decades of experience building and operating world class organizations," said Nelson Nahum, CTO, Zadara. “Yoram is unmatched in his ability to drive product development, strategy, and the operations required to lead Zadara as it delivers cloud technologies that our customers require for sustained competitive advantage. He is exactly what Zadara and our customers and partners need as we enter our next chapter and create the world’s largest Edge Cloud.”

“I am thrilled to join forces with Nelson and the outstanding Zadara team, building on the momentum of the business and working with exceptional managed service providers, partners, and customers worldwide to continue the company’s unmatched commitment to product quality, reliability, and customer experience in the most demanding environments,” added Novick.

About Zadara:

Since 2011, Zadara’s Edge Cloud Platform simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources. Zadara Edge Cloud has more than 500 clouds and users are supported by Zadara’s team of battle-tested cloud experts and backed by our 100% SLA guarantee. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California, with locations in Cirencester, England; Tokyo, Japan; Tel Aviv and Yokneam, Israel; Bangalore, India; and São Paulo, Brazil.









