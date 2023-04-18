Hain Celestial Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Date and Conference Call

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial” or the “Company”) will conduct a conference call to discuss its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. The Company will host a public webcast during which executive management will review and discuss results. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-407-9716 or 201-493-6779. The call will feature remarks by Wendy Davidson, President & Chief Executive Officer and Chris Bellairs, Chief Financial Officer. The call will be webcast and can be accessed on Hain Celestial's website at http://www.hain.com under Investor Relations and subsequently through Press & Events.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is a leading organic and natural products company that has been committed to creating A Healthier Way of Life® since 1993. Headquartered in Boulder, CO with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain Celestial’s food and beverage brands include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth’s Best®, Ella’s Kitchen®, Frank Cooper’s®, Garden of Eatin’®, Hartley’s®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney’s® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson’s®, Rose’s® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. Hain Celestial’s personal care brands include Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. For more information, visit hain.com.

