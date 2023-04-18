BriteCon ‘23 Empowers P&C Insurance Leaders with Proven Strategies and Actionable Insights for Future Success

Featuring Keynotes, Expert Panels, and In-Depth Knowledge Sharing, BriteCore’s annual conference Helps P&C Insurers Stay Ahead of the Curve

/EIN News/ -- San Mateo, CA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading cloud-based core insurance platform for P&C insurers, has announced its upcoming user and partner conference, BriteCon '23. The virtual event will bring together hundreds of attendees from North America on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

This year’s BriteCon event challenges attendees to "Do More with BriteCore" and provides keynotes, executive and customer panels, and in-depth sessions that provide insights into the fast-moving P&C insurance industry. Beyond sharing best practices, industry insights, and company updates, the event will also showcase the winners of BriteCore's annual Beacon Awards, honoring leadership and results achieved by insurers through their innovative use of cloud core insurance platforms.

“We are thrilled to attend BriteCon '23 and once again be part of the inspiring community of BriteCore customers,” said Chris Shipe, President & CEO of Loudoun Mutual Insurance Company. “This annual event provides us with invaluable insights and innovative ideas to further leverage the BriteCore Platform as our core insurance solution, enabling Loudoun to grow profitably.”

“BriteCore's ecosystem of customers and partners is growing larger and more successful every year," said Amede Hungerford, BriteCore CMO and Alliances. "BriteCon '23 is our opportunity to share the latest innovative approaches, emerging trends, and practical insights that have contributed to the growth of cloud core systems. We're looking forward to another amazing event that will equip attendees with the knowledge and resources to stay ahead of the curve and achieve their business objectives in today's competitive insurance landscape."

About BriteCore

BriteCore is a cloud-native core insurance platform for P&C insurers that unlocks business growth, delivers greater productivity, and provides a modern customer experience. With the BriteCore Platform, insurers easily administer policies, manage billing and claims, rapidly configure new products, and access detailed reporting and analytics in an all-in-one core system, including agent and policyholder portals. Trusted by over 90 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration solution enables mid-size carriers and MGAs to efficiently manage their insurance operations and effectively compete with the largest providers.

