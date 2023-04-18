BrewBilt Manufacturing Hits $350K in 1st Qtr -2023 Sales With $1M Deferred Sales for 2nd Qtr and Installs Dorcol Distilling & Brewing Co in Texas This Week

/EIN News/ -- GRASS VALLEY, CA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW) announced the new installation of a 15BBL brewhouse in San Antonio Texas for Dorcol Distilling & Brewing Co.; the makers of fine spirits, craft cocktails and artisan ales known as Kinsman Rakia and Highwheel.

BrewBilt Manufacturing sales for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023 is approximately $350,000, with over $1M of deferred revenue which are for jobs to be delivered in the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

DORCOL received a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Locally Made Spirit/Beer, and Kinsman Apricot Rakia was named the 2014 highest rated American brandy at the Beverage Testing Institute’s World Spirit Championships in Chicago. The 90-point Gold medal also tied the highest ever Texas spirit rating. The distillery has become a destination, showcasing award-winning spirits, craft cocktails, local music performers and art shows alike.

Follow us on Twitter (@BrewBilt) and Instagram (@BrewBilt_Mfg)

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbilt.com)

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Corporation’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; the failure of customer quotes to result in executed purchase orders; reduced customer demand for the Company’s products; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Corporation’s business; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. – BBRW

(530) 802-5023

Info@BrewBilt.com

Source: BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc.



