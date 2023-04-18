Monarch Private Capital Hires Ryan Edwards as Manager, Renewable Energy

The Company continues growth of its renewable energy division, securing new projects and increasing expertise

Edwards’ primary responsibilities will be identifying renewable energy projects and investor prospects and leading project finance transactions that produce sustainable energy for local communities and yield favorable returns for Monarch's investors. Furthermore, Edwards will endeavor to optimize the transition of closed project acquisitions to asset management while modernizing the operational procedures of the Company's renewable energy division.

Prior to joining Monarch Private Capital, Edwards was a Project Finance Director for Silicon Ranch Corporation. In that role, he led the financial structuring and capital raising for utility-scale and portfolio-aggregated local power company solar projects throughout the United States, ranging from 3 to 200 MWdc. Looking further, Edwards was an asset manager for SunPower Corporation’s residential lease portfolio, where he first gained experience in structured finance. Before his career in renewable energy, Edwards served in the United States Navy as an Active-Duty Naval Officer for eight years which encompassed roles such as an Associate Professor at the University of Texas at Austin Naval ROTC as well as an Instructor Tactical Coordinator, Mission Commander, and Division Officer for a P-3 Orion and P-8 Poseidon squadron.

“Ryan’s impressive solar project finance and asset management knowledge, alongside his military experience, will be of great value to Monarch and the performance of its clean energy portfolio,” said Brent Barringer, Partner, Managing Director LIHTC & Renewables at Monarch. “His expertise will enable us to gain valuable insights and develop innovative strategies to successfully navigate the complex financial landscape of the renewable energy industry while driving organizational growth.”

Edwards earned an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and a BBA in finance, investments and banking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He serves on the Board of Advisors and is a prior Board Chair for CleanTX, a nonprofit focused on economic development and professional association for the advancement of cleantech and renewable energy in Texas. Additionally, Edwards provides mentorship to advanced energy start-ups for the Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council.

“I’m excited to take point on project finance transactions with Monarch, securing tax credit equity for renewable energy projects,” said Edwards. “Applying the skills that I’ve acquired at Silicon Ranch, SunPower and the Navy will be a great opportunity to deliver outstanding results for Monarch’s investors. I also look forward to building and expanding relationships with financiers and developers in the broader market and contributing to a more sustainable future from a new position.”

Monarch Private Capital has financed 275 clean energy projects in 26 states through tax equity investment. The projects generate 2.6 GW of clean energy, equivalent to removing nearly 16 million passenger cars from the road a year.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages ESG-oriented impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers and lenders that participate in these types of federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

