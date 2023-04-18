Sodexo Canada Named One of Canada’s Greenest Employers for Ongoing Sustainability Commitment

There were 2,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,219 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Sodexo has been named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for 2023 by Mediacorp Canada. Developing and nurturing a culture of sustainability throughout the organization is a concerted effort.
Sodexo Canada’s sustainability strategy focuses on four pillars that align with the company’s global Better Tomorrow 2025 roadmap: prevention of food waste, prevention of material waste, promotion of plant-based meals, and responsible sourcing.
“Our teams work closely with our partners and clients to create innovative solutions that make a positive impact on our environment and also support our client's bottom line business objectives,” says Normand St-Gelais, Director of Corporate Responsibility, Sodexo Canada. “Being named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers confirms we are on the right path and encourages us to continue our journey towards a better tomorrow.”
The following are a few of the many initiatives that make Sodexo one of Canada's Greenest Employers:
To learn more about Sodexo Canada’s sustainability values, practices, and partnerships visit its sustainability webpage.
