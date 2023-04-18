IntelliTrans Selected as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2023

Second Consecutive Showing on Prestigious List Ranking the Best Logistics IT Providers

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , the leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces being selected as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2023. IntelliTrans was chosen for the second consecutive year for providing end-to-end visibility across global supply chains and automating supply chain processes to improve profitability. This recognition helps Inbound Logistics readers select technology solutions to drive efficiencies, provide visibility, manage labor more efficiently, hone execution, and, most importantly, grow faster by delivering a superior customer experience.

“IntelliTrans is honored to be recognized once again by Inbound Logistics for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2023,” said Ken Sherman , president of IntelliTrans. “Our managed transportation services; SaaS-based TMS that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean shipments; and Global Visibility Platform℠ that gives unprecedented visibility to proactively manage shipments and enhance the customer experience helps companies improve efficiencies and lower operational costs.”

“The editorial selection team had their work cut out for them, especially with all the new entrants and new solutions in the market, ultimately selecting only 100 technology solutions leaders from the 400+ candidate pool,” says Felecia Stratton , Editor, Inbound Logistics. “The Top 100 data submitted drives the Logistics IT Decision Support Tool at www.inboundlogistics.com/cms/search-tool/logistics-it where the Inbound Logistics audience can enter their IT requirements and match the solutions providers best suited to their needs.”

To help demand-driven enterprises understand the role IT solutions can play in their operations, Inbound Logistics annually surveys logistics technology providers. Inbound Logistics gathers data on current trends in logistics IT to gain insights into what solutions are available and how logistics professionals invest their resources in these new solutions. The annual list of leading purveyors of IT solutions appears in the April 2023 issue of Inbound Logistics and online.

IntelliTrans offers the only SaaS-based TMS that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean shipments. IntelliTrans’ Global Supply Chain Visibility solution provides unprecedented high levels of supply chain transparency; aggregates, completes, and enhances data from a variety of sources; offers visibility into and execution of different aspects of the supply chain; and generates data-driven alerts and analytics that ask more profound questions and deliver meaningful insights in unmatched ways.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by the IntelliTrans cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based TMS provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. From real-time alerts to interactive data visualizations, IntelliTrans gives organizations the tools to ask deeper questions and deliver more impactful results. Learn more at our website, linked here .