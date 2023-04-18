Haddock Market To See Stunning Growth By 2030: Share, Outlook & Sales Revenue | Holmes Seafood, Hottlet Frozen Foods

Growing demand for processed seafood, increase in awareness of health benefits regarding haddock

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Haddock Market by Type (Fresh, Frozen, and Smoked) and Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Food Services, Online Sales, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global Haddock industry generated $0.6 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16219

Rise in fish production to meet food supply, surge in demand for nutritious diet, and technological advancements in the field of fish harvesting/aquaculture drive the growth of the global haddock market. However, adoption of veganism and volatility in the prices of haddock hinder the market growth. On the other hand, high growth potential in developing countries presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

Region wise, the Asia-Pacific Haddock market is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to growing demand for ready to eat and cook seafood and rise in disposable income. People have become more aware of newer types of products and offerings, which have raised consumer awareness and understanding. Owing to increased health concerns about negative consequences of excessive red meat eating, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to see a major increase in demand for smoked and frozen haddock in the future. People in the country are increasingly turning to seafood to meet their protein needs.

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7de78ed3633dcd4b9a26e2a1ebb3ec3d

According to the haddock market analysis, on the basis of type, the frozen segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $221.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $362.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Frozen haddock are freeze processed, which help in inhibiting bacterial formation in haddock and increase its shelf life. Increase in export and import activities of the frozen haddock from haddock producing countries including Canada, Norway, China, and Ireland are expected to contribute toward growth of the market through the frozen segment.

Leading Key Players

Players operating in the haddock industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Channel Fish Processing, Channel Seafoods International, CTLE Seafood, Inc., Holmes Seafood, Hottlet Frozen Foods, Marz Seafood, Ocean More Foods Co., Limited, Polar Seafood Greenland A/S, Seacore Seafood Inc., and The Fish Company.

Key Findings of the Study

-> The haddock market was valued at $679.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 1,123.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

-> By type, the smoked segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

-> In 2020, depending on distribution channel, the food service segment was valued at $125.7 million, accounting for 18.5% of the global haddock market share.

-> In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $208.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16219

Based on distribution channel, the retail stores segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to one-third of the global haddock market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because retail stores help to build customer loyalty by offering good quality haddock that makes consumers to visit again. However, the online stores segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in adoption of mobile phones and increase in penetration of internet.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Fin Fish Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fin-fish-market

Edible animal fat market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/edible-animal-fat-market-A16933

Beef fat market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beef-fat-market-A16878

Seaweed Protein Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-protein-market-A16894

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.