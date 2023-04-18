Travel Makes Me Happy Blog Brings Joy and Expert Travel Tips to Fellow Adventurers

Kerri Encourages Empty Nest Travelers to Explore The World
Empty nester and New Orleans native, Kerri Jones has launched a new travel blog ["Travel Makes Me Happy"] to inspire, enrich, and educate fellow travelers.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerri Jones, a seasoned globetrotter, empty nester, and passionate art aficionado, along with her team has recently launched a new travel blog titled "Travel Makes Me Happy." The blog aims to inspire, educate, and entertain fellow travelers by providing insider tips, destination guides, and captivating stories from personal experiences.
Kerri's unique background in sociology and art allows her to see the world through a different lens, enabling her to share a fresh perspective with her readers. The blog showcases her insights into culture, history, and human connection, as well as practical advice for those eager to embark on their own adventures.
Since its inception, the Travel Makes Me Happy blog has garnered a loyal following due to its engaging, informative, and visually appealing content. With posts that cater to a wide range of interests, from off-the-beaten-path destinations to detailed travel how-to guides, the blog offers valuable information to both seasoned and novice travelers alike.
Kerri's personal journey as an empty nester has fueled her passion for discovering new places and her desire to share her experiences with fellow adventurers. "Travel Makes Me Happy" reflects her enthusiasm and dedication to creating a community of like-minded individuals who share a mutual love for exploration and self-discovery through travel.
As seasoned travelers, Kerri and the Travel Makes Me Happy team understand the challenges that often accompany travel planning and they strive to share knowledge on how to overcome them. Blog posts cover topics such as travel safety, budgeting, packing tips, hotel reviews, favorite destinations, and the sociological impact of tourism, ensuring that readers are well-prepared and confident in their own journeys. In addition, the blog provides educational articles with recent research on why travel is beneficial for individuals with a focus on encouraging empty nesters to have the confidence to travel and explore.
The mission of the blog is to show how personal growth and enrichment can be gained from the new experiences and interactions that come with travel adventures by offering practical advice on how to travel the world and find happiness along the way.
To stay up-to-date with Kerri’s adventures and gain access to exclusive travel tips and insights, visit the blog at www.travelmakesmehappy.com and follow Travel Makes Me Happy on social media platforms.
About Kerri Jones:
Kerri Jones (KJ) is an empty nester, sociologist, art enthusiast, and world traveler. Driven by her passion for exploration and desire to share knowledge and experiences, she founded the "Travel Makes Me Happy" blog to inspire, educate, and entertain fellow travelers with a unique perspective and expert travel tips.
