SolarWinds CISO Tim Brown Named CISO of the Year by Globee Cybersecurity Awards

Industry veteran who oversees the company's Secure by Design initiative recognized as "Gold" winner in the Information Technology category

SolarWinds SWI, a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and VP of Security Tim Brown has been named CISO of the year by the Globee® Cybersecurity Awards. Brown was awarded Gold—the highest level of recognition—in this year's Information Technology category.

Brown has served as CISO and VP of security for SolarWinds since 2017. In the role, he's leveraged more than 25 years of industry experience developing and implementing security technology to help drive digital innovation and change. Brown is notably responsible for spearheading the company's Secure by Design initiative, a gold-plated cybersecurity standard focusing on people, infrastructure, and software development to further enhance the company's security framework. A key component of this initiative is the ongoing development of the SolarWinds Next-Generation Build System. This build system includes industry software development practices designed to strengthen build environments through a unique "parallel build" process, which is paving the way for more secure software development throughout the industry. The company has been commended in the industry for its Secure by Design initiative, which has provided a new model for how to help prevent and mitigate cyberattacks.

"I am truly honored to accept this recognition from the Globee Cybersecurity Awards," said Brown. "This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work of my talented colleagues, who deserve so much of the credit. Through our Secure by Design initiative and our ongoing commitment to efficient information-sharing and public-private partnerships, we are helping make both our company and the overall industry a safer place."

In addition to helping oversee Secure by Design, Brown has been heavily involved in the launch of the SolarWinds® Hybrid Cloud Observability and SolarWinds Observability solutions, which were both developed with a rigorous adherence to an advanced, multi-layer security framework. SolarWinds observability solutions provide IT Ops, DevOps, and other tech teams with single-pane-of-glass visibility across public and private clouds. The machine learning and AIOps-powered offerings provide predictive intelligence to help manage complex hybrid IT environments while providing organizations with the actionable information they need to achieve optimum performance, compliance, and resilience.

Brown has extensive experience in the cybersecurity industry. He previously served as a fellow and executive director of security at Dell®, fellow and cybersecurity strategist at ITSPMagazine, and chief product officer at Nopsec®. He's spoken at several notable events—including the Texas Cyber Summit, Black Hat EMEA, the Africa Executive Summit, CyberSecure, and the ISACA Conference North America—about various security topics, highlighting the SolarWinds Secure by Design initiative and the Next-Generation Build System.

The Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions, including Cybersecurity World, and grant top-scoring qualifying nominees with Gold-level awards.

