E- Waste Management Market Size to Surpass USD 167.22 Billion with Growing CAGR of 12.80% by 2030, Share, Trends, Growth Strategies and Competitive Landscape

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the E-waste management market is expected to reach USD 167.22 Billion by 2030, which is USD 63.79 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period.

E-waste is any abandoned electrical or electronic equipment. This covers both functional and damaged things that are discarded in the trash or given to a charity retailer like Goodwill. If a product isn't purchased in the store, it's frequently thrown away. The hazardous compounds that naturally leak from the metals in e-waste when it is buried make it extremely risky.

Sustainability focuses on balance, namely the balance between the present and the future that is crucial to the existence of our world. Technology advancements have significantly increased the amount of garbage produced, particularly e-waste, whose treatment is currently an important topic. Certain legal regulations cover the handling of global e-waste. Extensive procedure responsibility (EPR) was taken into consideration to determine the global trend of its eradication. According to the UN, managing e-waste is anticipated to increase by over 33% during the following four years. Thanks to collaborations between leading companies such as HP, a Dell, and Cisco from China, Japan, and England and worldwide organizations such as solving the E-waste Problem, there are now greater opportunities for the e-waste management sector to thrive (Step).

Recent Developments

In 2022, ERI, a leading recycler of cybersecurity and electronic intensive hardware destruction Company, collaborated with Redrock Environmental Group. With this collaboration, they provide residents of Madera County with a suitable way to recycle unwanted consumer electronics correctly.

In 2022, TES, an IT Asset Disposal and e-waste firm, has traded its European trade operations concerned with the recycling of e-scrap which is controlled by extended manufacturer responsibility program.

Some of the major players operating in the E-waste management market are:

Big Belly Solar, LLC. (U.S.)

Ecube Labs Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Pepperl+Fuchs (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India)

OnePlus Systems Inc (China)

Covanta Holding Corporation (U.S.)

RecycleSmart Solutions. (Canada)

Republic Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Building Research Establishment Ltd (U.K.)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

E- Waste Management Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

E- Waste Management Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

E-Waste Management Market Drivers

Increasing government regulations and policies to manage e-waste

Many rules and policies are being implementing by governments all over the world to manage e-waste efficiently. For instance, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in India has legislated that manufacturers of electronic devices be accountable for recycling and lowering the amount of e-waste in the nation. Several other strategies are also being used, such as adjustments to the production process, renewable resources, and eco-friendly packaging alternatives, to reduce the amount of e-waste. Household appliances make up a sizable amount of the world's e-waste. As a result pf this, effective rules must now be developed to manage enormous amounts of e-waste. Many countries mandate manufacturers and importers to gather electronic products for end-of-life management. Manufacturers might choose to recycle their own electrical waste or repurpose it. For instance, the Home Appliances Recycling Law in Japan mandates that users of appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines deliver them to stores so that they can send them to businesses. These laws are encouraging an environment where e-waste recycling is possible. Therefore, the increasing government regulations and policies to manage e-waste is expected to drive the market's growth rate.

Opportunities

Upgradation in latest technologies

Manufacturers in the electronics industry are attempting to provide consumer electronics, electrical, and electronic devices with shorter lifespans, which is driving up demand for e-waste treatment and create numerus opportunities for the market growth. As more people upgrade to the newest technology, opportunities for producers in the e-waste management sector are growing. To reduce the threats to the environment and pollution from e-waste, a number of market participants are making substantial efforts to recycle it.

Increasing collaboration between top e-waste management firm

The leading e-waste management company has partnered with Audi to improve battery recycling, marking a significant milestone. With the creation of a closed loop for the components made of reusable high-voltage batteries, the companies have successfully finished the first phase of their targeted research collaboration. In addition, efforts are being made to include valuable materials in the raw materials bank, which is projected to enhance the market's chances for growth in e-waste management.

Fundamental Aim of E-Waste Management Market Report

In the E-Waste Management market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Major alterations to the E-Waste Management Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The E-Waste Management Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading E-Waste Management players

E-Waste Management Market Segmentation:

Processed Material

Source

Networking Cards/Equipment

Medical Equipment Equipment

Monitoring and Control Equipment

Household Appliances

Handheld Electronics

IT Accessories

IT Equipment

PCBs

Application

Recycler Type

Printed Circuit Board Recycler

Material Recovery

E-Waste Management Market Country-Level Analysis

The countries covered in the E-waste management market report are report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific dominates the E-waste management market in revenue growth owing to the increase in the disposable income in advanced countries. Moreover, the continuous decrease in the expenses of the electronic products will further surge the growth of the market in this region.

Table of Content

