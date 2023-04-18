Star Mountain Capital Named One of Crain's New York Business 2022 Best Places to Work for the Fourth Year in a Row

Star Mountain Capital, an employee-owned, specialized investment manager with approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management targeting systematic alpha for its clients has been named one of Crain's New York Business 2022 Best Places to Work for the fourth year in a row.

"Star Mountain has strong client and team-centric values and a culture which includes economic alignment of interests with our investors and a commitment to attracting and developing a highly focused and committed investment team," says Star Mountain Capital Founder & CEO, Brett Hickey. "While we have made substantial investments in custom-built technology and firm infrastructure, our team and reputation are ultimately Star Mountain's most important assets and our Star Mountain Charitable Foundation further supports our community and society."

About Star Mountain

With approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management (as of March 31, 2023), Star Mountain takes a data-driven approach to investing into the North American lower middle-market through two complementary investment strategies: (i) direct private debt and private equity investing and (ii) private market secondaries (acquiring LP interests in funds and direct private assets). Star Mountain believes these complementary strategies provide data-enhanced, scalable, diversified and customizable access for its institutional and qualifying high-net-worth investors to established private businesses that generally have annual EBITDA of under $50 million. Star Mountain's global investors include public pensions, corporate pensions, insurance companies, commercial banks, endowments, foundations, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Star Mountain is 100% employee-owned and shares its profits with 100% of its employees as part of its focus on maximizing value for its stakeholders and investors through alignment of interests.

Since founding in 2010, Star Mountain has made approximately 200 direct investments in U.S. small and medium-sized private businesses and completed approximately 40 secondary / fund investments within its Collaborative Ecosystem®, focused on the North American lower middle-market. One of Star Mountain's specialties is seeking current cash income for investors that is materially above the typical returns found in the public markets through its distinctive origination, underwriting and value-added lending capabilities within the hard to access private lower middle-market.

Star Mountain believes its focus and dedication has been productive for job creation and economic development. Star Mountain is dedicated to this large market of underserved businesses purpose-built to address the challenges and opportunities of these companies. As part of its commitment, Star Mountain has trademarked Investing in the Growth Engine of America ®.

Star Mountain has a dedicated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee led by Anne Yang, Strategic Portfolio Manager & ESG Committee Chair, who was formerly a Managing Director & Member of Executive Office at Goldman Sachs. Star Mountain believes that ESG is aligned with financial stability and long-term shareholder value creation.

As part of its ESG program, Star Mountain's Charitable Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 focuses on improving lives through economic development, including job creation, health & wellness and cancer research. Notable missions include helping match veterans and women with high quality small and medium-sized business career opportunities across the country, including within Star Mountain's portfolio.

Note: This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase interests in any investment product. Awards and recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, companies and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he / she / it will experience a certain level of results if Star Mountain is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services; nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement, testimonial endorsement, recommendation or referral of Star Mountain or its representatives by any of its clients or any other third party. Rankings published by magazines and others are generally based exclusively on information prepared and / or submitted by the recognized advisor. Moreover, with regard to all performance information contained herein, directly or indirectly, if any, readers should note that past results are not indicative of future results. The description and the selection methodologies of each award and recognition are subjective and will vary.

Awards and recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, companies, and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she/it will experience a certain level of results if SMFM is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services; nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement, testimonial endorsement, recommendation or referral of SMFM or its representatives by any of its clients or any other third party. Rankings published by magazines and others are generally based exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized advisor.

Crain's two-part survey process consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part involved an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Star Mountain must pay a fee to Crain's only for survey collection purposes. Detailed eligibility criteria can be found here: https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-in-nyc/eligibility/

