Eden Park Introduces BusShield222, the First Germicidal Far-UVC Solution Dedicated to Continuous Disinfection of School Buses

Eden Park delivers continuous disinfection that is 99.9% effective against airborne viruses and surface bacteria, increasing student attendance and improving driver retention.

Eden Park, an industry-leading manufacturer of Far-UVC technology for continuous disinfection of air and surfaces, is excited to introduce BusShield222™, the first solution dedicated to continuous disinfection of school bus and public transportation fleets.

Manufactured in the United States, BusShield222 features a flat, thin, lightweight panel that emits a focused band of Far-UVC 222nm to inactivate up to 99.9% of harmful viruses, bacteria, and pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, Avian influenza, E. coli, MRSA, Norovirus, Staph, Candida, Swine Flu, Hepatitis, and Legionella, among others.

"One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has shown is that school buses can be a high-risk area for transmission of viruses and bacteria," said Eden Park CEO, John Yerger. "In order to reduce the harmful effects of airborne disease, it's absolutely vital that school buses are continuously disinfected."

Given the nationwide shortage of qualified school bus drivers, it's no wonder these essential workers are stressed from long days safely transporting children to and from school. In addition, many are also tasked with cleaning and disinfecting these buses between trips and at the end of each day. This process is inefficient, ineffective, and costly.

Mounted to the ceiling, each BusShield222 fixture helps halt the spread of harmful pathogens by emitting safe and effective Far-UVC 222nm to continuously disinfect both air and surfaces. Most buses require just two BusShield222 fixtures to protect occupants and drivers.

Additional benefits include:

Easy to use

Simple to install

Resistance-proof

Requires no change in human behavior

Tailored to all school bus manufacturers

Yerger continued, "Students and parents depend on administrators to provide safe transportation to and from school. BusShield222 enables them to continuously disinfect air and surfaces regardless of the health and safety protocols and conditions of others."

To learn more about Eden Park's continuous disinfection solutions visit our website at www.edenpark.com, email us at contact@edenpark.com, or call 217-403-1866.

About Eden Park

Eden Park (www.edenpark.com) creates safe and healthy indoor spaces for at-risk communities and workforces around the world. We do this by deploying safe and effective Far-UVC 222 nm technology to deliver continuous disinfection for air and surfaces at leading hospitals, assisted living facilities, transportation, and education systems.

