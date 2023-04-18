Champion Gaming's Football Outsiders Hits Over 2 Million Users

There were 2,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,111 in the last 365 days.
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. WAGR ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Football Outsiders ("FO"), the "Home of DVOA," and the Company's leading football statistics and analytics site, has recorded year-over-year growth across a number of key metrics.
More specifically, Chris Spagnuolo, Champion Gaming's senior vice president of content and strategy, reports that in 2022 Football Outsiders hit over 2 million new users for the first time in the publication's history, and logged over 6,000 active subscribers, an increase of over 32% from the same time last year.
Mr. Spagnuolo and Graham Simmonds, CEO of Champion Gaming Group, attribute the growth and success of Football Outsiders to a concerted effort to increase the volume of content coming out of the publication over the past year while they continue to iterate upon the site's industry-leading data products.
In early 2022, the Company announced the addition of new premium content, transforming the Football Outsiders brand into a new year-round destination for football information, as well as committing to more sports betting content.
In September 2022, Football Outsiders launched more products, "extending the brand's footprint with football fans, complementing our premium analysis and content with many new resources to continue our growth trajectory," Mr. Simmonds said.
New content included:
"The quality and increased volume of our offering, as well as our team's adept ability to promote them across multiple platforms, have made a significant impact," Mr. Spagnuolo says, noting that the increase in Football Outsiders users is almost 1:1 with subscriber increases. "Champion Gaming's enhanced focus on Football Outsiders has revealed numerous key areas for growth and engagement that we'll continue to expand upon as we push towards the 2023 NFL season."
About Champion Gaming
Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine, interactive sports matchup models, spread and over/under distributions, sports statistics and historical data statistics.
