MedX Health and PharmaChoice Announce Agreement to Launch MedX Teledermatology Screening Platform Across Canada

PharmaChoice Canada, one of Canada's fastest-growing pharmacy groups, with more than 1000 independent pharmacy owners and operators, announces its partnership with MedX Health to launch a pilot program of MedX's DermSecure® Screening Platform

MedX Health Corp. ("MedX" or the "Company") MDX, a global leader in teledermatology, is pleased to announce a Memorandum of Understanding for the launch of a new commercialization pilot project (the "Pilot Project") with PharmaChoice Canada ("PharmaChoice"), one of Canada's fastest-growing pharmacy groups, with more than 1000 independent pharmacy owners and operators across its PharmaChoice and RxHealthMed brands.

The Pilot Project is scheduled to commence in May 2023 and to run for a three-month assessment period. Initially, the Pilot Project will be conducted at twenty (20) PharmaChoice locations in four Provinces: British Columbia, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Depending on assessments, success and demand, the Pilot Project may be expanded up to fifty (50) locations across Canada. Upon successful completion of the Pilot Project, PharmaChoice and MedX anticipate that access to MedX's teledermatology screening service will be rolled out across the entire PharmaChoice chain of pharmacies.

"PharmaChoice Canada is delighted to partner with MedX in bringing its leading teledermatology assessment and screening technology to the communities that we serve," stated Curtis Chafe, Vice President. "Offering MedX's cloud-based DermSecure® Screening platform will provide our customers with remote access from our PharmaChoice and RxHealthMed locations to quick dermatological assessment of pigmented lesions, moles and skin conditions. We are very proud to partner with MedX Health to bring this innovative and life-changing service to our clients."

"We are honoured to work with PharmaChoice Canada on this most important initiative. In Canada, access to dermatological care is extremely limited, with only 1.7 dermatologists per 100 000 Canadians and a total of just 634 active dermatologists Canada-wide. PharmaChoice Canada has a trusted relationship with the communities it serves. Providing this much-needed dermatological service reinforces their commitment to their community. Their "Advice for Life" brand ensures customers receive the best advice and services, and this service will save many Canadian lives," stated Mike Druhan, MedX President, Dermatology Services.

PharmaChoice will pilot MedX's cloud-based DermSecure® technology platform that allows patients quick and easy access to a qualified dermatologist. A single scan by a MedX SIAscope® captures five high-resolution images of suspicious moles, lesions and skin conditions, including four spectrophotometric images taken 2mm below the skin's surface. The MedX SIAscope®, coupled with its HD Camera, enables a technician in a pharmacy consulting room to take a clinical image of a patient's suspicious mole or lesion which, together with the patient's medical history, is uploaded onto the DermSecure® platform and assessed by a dermatologist within 72 hours, thus enabling a rapid response when the need arises.

About PharmaChoice Canada

PharmaChoice Canada is a member-owned cooperative of Canadian pharmacies, with approximately one thousand members, operating across Canada under the PharmaChoice and RxHealthMed brands. Each PharmaChoice and RxHealthMed pharmacy is owned and operated by an independent pharmacist. PharmaChoice Canada is the fastest growing pharmacy group in Canada and the eighth largest pharmacy group in North America.

At PharmaChoice Canada we live in the communities we serve. We are proud to be locally owned and operated from coast-to-coast, which allows us to build strong and authentic relationships with everyone who walks through our doors. Whether someone is looking for an ally to support their business, healthcare advice, or the ability to improve health at a community level, we are the trusted healthcare partner they turn to, fully committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities we are a part of.

To learn more about PharmaChoice Canada visit www.pharmachoice.com or www.rxhealthmed.ca

About MedX Health Corp.

MedX, headquartered in Ontario, Canada, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy® on DermSecure® telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy® technology. SIAscopy® is also imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS®, SIMSYS®, and MoleMate®, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS®, SIMSYS®, and MoleMate® include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are cleared by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and Conformité Européenne for use in Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey. Visit www.medxhealth.com.

