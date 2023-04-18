Akta Releases AI-based Live Streaming and FAST Channels on Google Cloud Media CDN

Akta, a high-end digital video platform provider, has recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with Google Cloud, utilizing Google Cloud's infrastructure and Media CDN to provide cutting-edge AI-enabled live streaming and scheduling features.

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) April 18, 2023

Google Cloud Media CDN now powers all of Akta's FAST Channels as well as Sports and News Live streaming.

Akta's Google Cloud partnership will bring together Akta's expertise in delivering innovative solutions and Google Cloud Media CDN's robust content delivery network to provide a seamless streaming experience for users.

With Akta's AI Models, users can expect to enjoy high-quality video streaming. Akta utilizes its Artificial Intelligence models to not only extract contextual information from live streams but also proactively monitor live streams with predictive failure detection.

On the stream generation side, Akta's AI model analyzes live streams in real time, utilizes language models to extract contextual metadata from live streams including closed captions from spoken text. Utilizing Akta's caption and metadata editing tools, editors can audit and edit AI generated output to ensure compliance.

On the monitoring side, AI monitors the video quality and proactively and predictively analyzes failure probability. "Current technology can only detect errors after they happen, and act post-mortem to fix them. AI takes this a step further, analyzing streaming information and preventing error from happening in the first place," said Alper Turgut, Chairman of Akta. Akta's AI automates stream healing such as encoding failover, and stream routing.

Akta's AI-enabled streaming is launched on Google Cloud's Media CDN - the content delivery network for Google Cloud customers for live and on-demand streaming. Akta Video Platform powers the FAST Channel Scheduling as well as Sports and News Live streaming.

"We're excited Akta has joined the Google Cloud Partner network to utilize Google Cloud Media CDN within their new AI FAST channel play out and monitoring technology," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media and Entertainment Partnerships, Google Cloud. "Google Cloud and Google Cloud's Media CDN enable Akta to optimize on cloud and deliver high quality live streaming sports and news content worldwide through their premium end-to-end video streaming platform."

The partnership between Akta and Google Cloud marks a significant milestone in the streaming industry. With AI-enabled live streaming, content creation, scheduling, monitoring and monetization, users can expect to enjoy an enhanced streaming experience, while content creators have access to an advanced platform and tools to create and deliver their content.

For inquiries, contact press@akta.tech

About Akta:

Akta is the high-end digital video platform to power the TV Everywhere and OTT offerings for broadcasters and media companies for both live streaming and video-on-demand. Akta's turnkey technology streamlines video from ingest to playback and monetization. Akta is tuned to perform at extreme scale; it is the preferred streaming solution for high value events such as the Super Bowl and WorldCup. In addition to SVOD (Subscription-based Streaming), Akta's Server Side Ad Insertion guarantees the highest-quality delivery of not only the content but also the targeted advertising on all devices. Akta is the leading choice for AVOD (Advertising-based Streaming) and FAST Channel (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) offerings. Customers include CBS Viacom, Fox TV Stations, and Televisa Univision.

