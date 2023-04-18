Plant-Based Food Processing Equipment Market to Reach $7.79 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Plant-based Food Processing Equipment Market by Type (Dryers, Mixers & Grinders, Pasteurizers); by Mode of Operation (Semi-automatic, Automatic); by Production Facility Size (Small & Medium Scale, Large Scale); and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030", published by Meticulous Research®, the plant-based food processing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 -2030 to reach $7.79 billion by 2030.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization, changing lifestyles, economic development, health & wellness trends, and consumers' rising awareness about health concerns caused by the long-term use of animal proteins are creating growth opportunities for the manufacturers of plant-based food products. With the growing demand for plant-based food options, manufacturers are implementing new technologies for food production. Thus, the increasing demand for plant-based foods drives the growth of the plant-based food processing equipment market. Increasing demand for plant-based foods, innovations in plant-based food processing equipment, and increasing investments in the plant-based food processing industry. However, the high cost of food processing equipment restrains the growth of this market.

The global plant-based food processing equipment market is segmented based on type (dryers, mixers & grinders, extruders, pasteurizers, ovens, formers, homogenizers, and other plant-based food processing equipment); mode of operation (semi-automatic and automatic); production facility size (small & medium-scale production facilities and large-scale production facilities); and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on type, in 2023, the dryers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global plant-based food processing equipment market. However, the mixers & grinders segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the benefits offered by mixers and grinders, including low maintenance costs, increased productivity, uniform mixing and grinding, and improved process hygiene. Mixers and grinders can help ensure consistent quality in plant-based food products, such as texture, flavor, and appearance. This is important for creating products that meet consumer expectations and building brand loyalty. Plant-based food processing mixers and grinders can help increase production efficiency, allowing manufacturers to create more plant-based products in less time. This can lead to cost savings and faster delivery times.

Based on mode of operation, in 2023, the semi-automatic segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global plant-based food processing equipment market. The dominant position of this segment is attributed to the benefits of semi-automatic food processing equipment, such as ease of installation, flexibility in production processes, lower investment costs compared to fully-automated processing equipment, and technical & economic feasibility. However, the automatic segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing need to increase productivity, the rising demand for highly efficient systems, and the increasing focus on reducing labor costs.

Based on production facility size, the global plant-based food processing equipment market is segmented into small & medium-scale production facilities and large-scale production facilities. In 2023, the small & medium-scale production facilities segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global plant-based food processing equipment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to increased government support for developing small-scale processing enterprises and the increasing number of SMEs offering plant-based food products. In addition, the benefits offered by plant-based food processing equipment, such as increased productivity, reduced labor costs, and high profitability, drive their adoption in small & medium-scale production facilities.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global plant-based food processing equipment market. The large share of this market is majorly attributed to the presence of major plant-based food manufacturers, the increasing number of plant-based food SMEs, the growing adoption of vegan food products, and rising R&D investments in plant-based food processing equipment. In addition, technological advancements, and the growing need for automation in processing equipment are expected to drive the demand for plant-based food processing equipment in the region.

However, the plant-based food processing equipment market in Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is attributed to the increasing government support for small and medium-scale enterprises, technological advancements in the food industry, and the increasing expansion initiatives by major market players.

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2020-2023). In recent years, the plant-based food processing equipment market has witnessed several agreements, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions.

The key players operating in the plant-based food processing equipment market are Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), amixon GmbH (Germany), ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Bühler Group (Switzerland), Coperion GmbH (Germany), Clextral SAS (France), Duravant LLC (U.S.), Flottweg SE (Germany), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Marel hf. (Iceland), SPX FLOW, Inc. (U.S.), and Tetra Pak (Switzerland).

Scope of the Report:

Plant-based Food Processing Equipment Market, by Type

Dryers

Mixers & Grinders

Pasteurizers

Extruders

Homogenizers

Ovens

Formers

Other Plant-based Food Processing Equipment

Plant-based Food Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation

Plant-based Food Processing Equipment Market, by Production Facility Size

Small & Medium Scale Production Facilities

Large Scale Production Facilities

Plant-based Food Processing Equipment Market, by Geography

North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

