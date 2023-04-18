Science 37 Adds New Head of Quality, Irena Lambridis

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE, the industry-leading Metasite™, today announced the appointment of Irena Lambridis as its Global Head of Quality Assurance & Compliance. Irena will be responsible for overseeing quality and compliance across all functions, including the Company's newly announced global Centers of Excellence in India, Pakistan, and Slovakia. This key appointment reflects Science 37's commitment to quality as it expands operations globally.



Irena brings nearly two decades of experience in clinical research quality assurance, having held senior leadership positions at KCR and Novella Clinical (now IQVIA Biotech). With her extensive knowledge of good clinical practices (GCP), GXP, and computer systems validation, she and her team will provide full quality and compliance oversight for the company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Irena to our senior leadership team," said David Coman, CEO of Science 37. "Her expertise in protocol complexity, sponsor complexity including CROs, organizational complexity and scale, globalization, and all disciplines of quality and compliance will ensure that Science 37 is positioned as the undisputed leader of quality in our industry. We look forward to her making an immediate impact."

"I am excited to join Science 37's experienced, patient-focused team and help bring new therapies to market faster," said Lambridis. "As virtual clinical trials become increasingly important, I am eager to use my expertise to ensure the highest quality of data and compliance at all times."

In her new role, Irena will play a vital part in Science 37's mission to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients through virtual clinical trials. Her appointment reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence and will be key to driving greater efficiency, speed, and scale as Science 37 expands its global reach.



About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.'s SNCE mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through our Metasite™ we reach an expanded population beyond the traditional site, delivering on our goal of clinical research that works for everyone—with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own homes, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. Our Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform with in-house medical and operational experts that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit www.science37.com , or email science37@science37.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Science 37 and the markets in which it operates, and Science 37's anticipated growth and profitability. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "could", "seek", "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "might", "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to maintain the listing of Science 37's securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, (ii) volatility in the price of Science 37's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Science 37 operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Science 37's business, changes in its capital structure, and general economic and financial market conditions, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, economic instability, and inflationary conditions (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the risk that Science 37 may never achieve or sustain profitability, (v) the risk that Science 37 will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, (vi) failure to realize anticipated cost savings, and (vii) risks related to general economic and financial market conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Science 37's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2023 and in the other documents filed by Science 37 from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Science 37 assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Science 37 does not give any assurance that Science 37 will achieve its expectations.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Grazia Mohren

Science 37

PR@science37.com